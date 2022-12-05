Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
D Hector Jimenez, Austin FC agree to one-year deal
Defender Hector Jimenez is staying with Austin FC, agreeing to a guaranteed one-year deal for 2023 with a club option
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
NBC Philadelphia
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48...
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Soccer-Ronaldo did not threaten to leave national team says Portugal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) have denied media reports that captain Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during the World Cup after coach Fernando Santos dropped him for their last-16 win over Switzerland.
Memphis Depay FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Memphis Depay FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Netherlands taking on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Netherlands faces off against Argentina in the quarterfinals and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
Sporting News
When do leagues start after the World Cup? Dates top domestic competitions resume
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stages, and as more teams depart Qatar, many fans are starting to wonder when club football will resume. For the first time, this tournament forced leagues from around the world to pause to accommodate the World Cup and the release of so many players.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals
Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...
NBC Philadelphia
Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the quarter final stages.
Comments / 0