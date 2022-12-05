Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call for simple change to Mei’s Ice Wall ability
Overwatch 2 players are calling for a simple tweak that could revamp Mei’s Ice Wall ability, as Season 2 of the game drops around the world. The latest batch of content for Overwatch 2 is here, with Season 2 bringing players a wealth of improvements to the game. However,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer finds knife-wielding Hitmonlee at PokeStop and fans love it
One Pokemon Go player found an oddly shaped silhouette at a Pokestop that appeared to show a Hitmonlee holding a knife in its hand. As Pokemon Go uses real-life places and landmarks to represent in-game objects, some players have encountered quite a few interesting or funny interactions as a result.
dexerto.com
Where to find Croagunk & Toxicroak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of strong Fighting-type Pokemon to choose from, including Generation 4’s Croagunk and Toxicroak. Here’s how players can find the poison frog Pokemon in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of new and returning Fighting-type Pokemon that would be excellent...
dexerto.com
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
dexerto.com
Rammus dominates League Season 13 with highest win rate of all champions
Between a variety of jungle changes that grant more sustain for killing jungle camps and Season 13’s new tank Mythics, Rammus has rolled his way right to the top of the League of Legends food chain. Other than a few very specific League of Legends metas, Rammus has existed...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 gives players ‘salty’ reward after Season 2 Battle Pass changes
The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass has been unveiled, and developers Blizzard may have slipped in a subtle message to fans who previously complained about how difficult it was to unlock Kiriko. Overwatch 2 has an incredibly dedicated fanbase with millions of active players, so pleasing everyone is an...
dexerto.com
Valorant star yay won’t fall off after Chamber nerf, says FNS
NRG in-game leader Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has said that he expects Cloud9’s Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker to still be one of the best Valorant players in the world despite the recent nerf to Chamber. Chamber was once again heavily nerfed in Valorant’s 5.12 update as Riot...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
dexerto.com
Aceu stuns viewers with mind-blowing Apex Legends 1v3 before quitting anyway
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has stunned his Twitch viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 clutch, only to casually leave the match in question seconds after. Despite no longer competing in the ALGS, Aceu is known as one of the most talented Apex Legends players on the planet.
dexerto.com
Lucky Pokemon Go trainer discovers insane Go Battle League glitch
One Pokemon Go trainer has discovered an insanely lucky Pokemon Go Battle League glitch granting him an almost complete pass without needing to complete any of the required quests, and other players are extremely jealous. An avid Pokemon Go player was completing their Go Battle League Battle, which is currently...
dexerto.com
Elden Ring Colosseum PvP explained: locations, how to use & more
Elden Ring’s first DLC is a free update that allows players to face each other in various Colosseums scattered throughout the Lands Between. Here’s how it works. Since Elden Ring was released, players have stared at the various Colosseums across the Lands Between and wondered about their purpose. Such a location would be perfect for PvP – and that’s exactly what they were for. Since update 1.08 went live, players have been able to enter the Colosseum and engage in combat with other Tarnished warriors.
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Amalgam of Rage mount pre-order bonus with Diablo 4
Here is how to get the new Amalgam of Rage mount in WoW Dragonflight by way of preordering Diablo 4. Diablo 4 finally got an official release date at The Game Awards show, showing that we won’t have to wait too long before getting our hands on the long-awaited ARPG.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players call for Raid button change to make them faster
Pokemon Go players on Reddit are calling for a simple Raid button change that would make the special events much faster. Since the launch of Raids in Pokemon Go, trainers all around the world have gotten together to catch their favorite ‘mon, whether it’s the latest legendary or just shiny hunting Rockruff.
dexerto.com
Team Liquid Valorant star duo to miss Red Bull Home Ground 3
Team Liquid have announced that they will be without two key players for the Red Bull Home Ground 3 Valorant tournament. On Twitter, Liquid confirmed that Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin and Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov, two of their off-season signings, will miss the event in Manchester due to visa issues.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Dec 6 patch notes: Season 2, Ramattra, new DPS passive, hero reworks
Overwatch 2’s second season has officially gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles bringing in Ramattra and a plethora of hero updates. The massive December 6 patch features some major additions. Ramattra, the newest tank hero, will be available right away to those who buy the Season 2 Battle Pass, but free players can unlock him at level 45.
Comments / 0