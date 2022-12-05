Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshMassachusetts State
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
What we learned after Bruce Cassidy ended the Bruins’ home win streak
"That’s something I’ll get choked up about, probably in about three seconds. I appreciate it." Bruce Cassidy returned to his old stomping grounds and did something that 14 other teams couldn’t do on TD Garden ice. But first, the Vegas Golden Knights had to survive a ferocious...
Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Getting ‘Choked Up’ During Tribute From Bruins
BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy had a brief emotional moment while facing his former Bruins team Monday night. Cassidy was honored with a video tribute that was shown on the TD Garden jumbotron in the first period of Boston’s eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The video featured highlights of Cassidy’s time with the Bruins followed by a thunderous ovation from the sold-out crowd.
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
MyNorthwest.com
Canadiens score 2 goals in 7-second span, beat Kraken 4-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored in a seven-second span in the second period and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Canadiens 4, Kraken 2: Stats. Canadiens rookie Johnathan Kovacevic and Seattle rookie Shane...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Cassidy Returns and Ends Historic Winning Streak
The schedule for the Boston Bruins has gotten a lot tougher in the last couple of weeks. The Black and Gold have played against some of the iron of the NHL on home ice, but now the schedule flips and they are getting ready to hit the road for a three-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
Pastrnak sparks Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Yardbarker
Blues’ Greiss Deserves More Starts as Binnington Struggles
Coming into this season, the St. Louis Blues were expected to rely heavily on Jordan Binnington. They signed a 36-year-old Thomas Greiss to be their backup. He was coming off of a brutal season with the Detroit Red Wings. At the time of the move, it was an uninspiring addition to replace less than half of what Ville Husso did last season.
Will Red Sox look to Worcester to replace Bogaerts? Prospects Valdez, Mayer could help
WORCESTER — Now that Xander Bogaerts is no longer with the Boston Red Sox, let’s focus on the future of the shortstop position and how the Worcester Red Sox will help fill that void. Bogaerts, now with the San Diego Padres for 11 years and $280 million, was once a homegrown talent in...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Showdown With Bruins
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy prepares to take on his former team, the Boston Bruins, on Monday.
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
Yardbarker
Marchand: ‘We Haven’t Gone Through A Ton Of Adversity Yet’
Could a losing streak or two help the Boston Bruins come playoff time?. Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand thinks so. Following the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, their 14th straight on TD Garden ice, the media was once again heaping praise on a Boston Bruins team that seems to find a different way to win almost every game. ..all but three to be specific. As Marchand pointed out in his postgame media scrum Saturday night, the Bruins’ veteran core and coaching staff are the biggest reason that the Boston Bruins enter Monday night’s tilt against their former head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights with the second-best record (20-3-0, 40 pts), in the NHL.
Comments / 0