Could a losing streak or two help the Boston Bruins come playoff time?. Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand thinks so. Following the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, their 14th straight on TD Garden ice, the media was once again heaping praise on a Boston Bruins team that seems to find a different way to win almost every game. ..all but three to be specific. As Marchand pointed out in his postgame media scrum Saturday night, the Bruins’ veteran core and coaching staff are the biggest reason that the Boston Bruins enter Monday night’s tilt against their former head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights with the second-best record (20-3-0, 40 pts), in the NHL.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO