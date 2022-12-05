ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Getting ‘Choked Up’ During Tribute From Bruins

BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy had a brief emotional moment while facing his former Bruins team Monday night. Cassidy was honored with a video tribute that was shown on the TD Garden jumbotron in the first period of Boston’s eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The video featured highlights of Cassidy’s time with the Bruins followed by a thunderous ovation from the sold-out crowd.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23

Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
BOSTON, MA
MyNorthwest.com

Canadiens score 2 goals in 7-second span, beat Kraken 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored in a seven-second span in the second period and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Canadiens 4, Kraken 2: Stats. Canadiens rookie Johnathan Kovacevic and Seattle rookie Shane...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Cassidy Returns and Ends Historic Winning Streak

The schedule for the Boston Bruins has gotten a lot tougher in the last couple of weeks. The Black and Gold have played against some of the iron of the NHL on home ice, but now the schedule flips and they are getting ready to hit the road for a three-game road trip.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More

Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blues’ Greiss Deserves More Starts as Binnington Struggles

Coming into this season, the St. Louis Blues were expected to rely heavily on Jordan Binnington. They signed a 36-year-old Thomas Greiss to be their backup. He was coming off of a brutal season with the Detroit Red Wings. At the time of the move, it was an uninspiring addition to replace less than half of what Ville Husso did last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects

It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Longmont Leader

DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Marchand: ‘We Haven’t Gone Through A Ton Of Adversity Yet’

Could a losing streak or two help the Boston Bruins come playoff time?. Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand thinks so. Following the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, their 14th straight on TD Garden ice, the media was once again heaping praise on a Boston Bruins team that seems to find a different way to win almost every game. ..all but three to be specific. As Marchand pointed out in his postgame media scrum Saturday night, the Bruins’ veteran core and coaching staff are the biggest reason that the Boston Bruins enter Monday night’s tilt against their former head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights with the second-best record (20-3-0, 40 pts), in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA

