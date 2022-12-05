ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday.

Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty.

The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their bye week.

The Panthers play at Seattle this week and it's not clear who will be the starter -- Sam Darnold or PJ Walker. Darnold made his season debut as the starter in Carolina's Week 12 game against Denver, leading the Panthers to a win while throwing for 164 yards and a score.

Mayfield, 27, started six of the seven games he played in this season, completing 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns against six interceptions.

Mayfield was in his first season in Carolina, which acquired him from Cleveland in July for a 2024 conditional fifth round pick. The pick will remain a fifth-rounder since Mayfield didn't play 70 percent of the team's snaps at QB. The Panthers paid $5 million of Mayfield's fifth-year option while the Browns paid about $10.5 million. Mayfield agreed to cut the remaining $3 million-plus off his fifth-year salary to facilitate the trade.

Mayfield is 30-35 as a starting QB in 65 starts as an NFL quarterback since being selected No. 1 by the Browns in 2018. He's thrown for 98 TDs and 62 INTs for his career.

The Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams all stand in front of the 49ers in the waiver order and could make a claim to block division-leading San Francisco from picking up Mayfield. The 49ers have lost quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries.

The Rams sit fourth in the current waiver order. They are likely without quarterback Matthew Stafford (spinal contusion, concussion) with a 3-9 record and parted with their 2023 first-round draft choice in the Stafford deal with the Detroit Lions. The Houston Texans, also unsettled at the position, are No. 1 in the waiver order.

A team claiming him would owe Mayfield $1.3M for the rest of this season. He would become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Arizona has a 4-8 record coming out of a Week 13 bye. Before the draft, the Cardinals were among teams to host Mayfield, who met with general manager Steve Keim. Arizona underwent a rapidly spun quarterback carousel and changed coaches, picking Josh Rosen in the same draft the Browns selected Mayfield. But after the Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury in 2019 as head coach, they reset the depth chart again by selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 in 2019.

Kingsbury and Mayfield have a complicated history from their time as coach-QB at Texas Tech. The friction pushed Mayfield to transfer to Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy. Mayfield said in 2019 the two patched out their friction-filled relationship, which might open the door to the Cardinals claiming him for the final month of the season.

San Francisco leads the NFC West but Garoppolo is out the rest of the season after suffering a broken foot on Sunday. Brock Purdy is currently QB1 for the Niners.

--Field Level Media

The Newport Plain Talk

Revived Raiders pay visit to Rams, fresh off claiming Baker Mayfield

It took more than a half season for the Las Vegas Raiders to find their stride, with the Thursday primetime stage ahead to give their revival a little limelight. Following an impressive 27-20 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders head into the short week on a three-game winning streak. They'll hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams, who are expected to have a new quarterback under center after claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys

Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15

Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
STANFORD, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans WR Treylon Burks (concussion) out vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. Burks sustained the injury while catching his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. Burks held on to the 25-yard touchdown reception despite taking a hit to the head from Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unfazed by foot issue

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes downplayed concern that his bruised foot will affect his status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes said he felt fine on Wednesday and didn't believe that the injury would be an issue for this weekend's game. The 2018 NFL MVP was expected to participate in practice later in the day. "It has felt good," Mahomes said. "You always deal with bruises and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

