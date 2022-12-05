Read full article on original website
High amount of disaster aid expected to be issued to farmers
The head of USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Nebraska says he expects a record amount of disaster aid to be issued to farmers. John Berge tells Brownfield drought, wildfires and severe weather have hurt production agriculture. “The investments that are being made in terms of offsetting those disaster impacts whether it’s these types of programs or just crop insurance generally, I think we’re going to be amongst the highest since it’s so widespread.”
Soybean farmer leaders ready for next farm bill
Illinois farmer Daryl Cates is taking over as the president of the American Soybean Association this week. “It will be an interesting year with this farm bill coming up in my presidency.”. By the end of 2023, Cates would like to see a completed farm bill. “Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson,...
Minnesota Beef Checkoff targets consumers, research, and exports
The CEO of the Minnesota Beef Council says Checkoff dollars are hard at work. Kelly Schmidt says the goal of the Council is simple. “We’re trying to grow demand for beef. That’s a simple statement, but there’s a lot that goes on there.”. Speaking to Brownfield at...
Michigan Corn Growers Association turns 50
Michigan Corn Growers Association members are reminiscing about their roots as part of their golden anniversary. Southeast grower Doug Darling tells Brownfield his father was a founding farmer in 1972 when corn was only $1.10 per bushel. “They wanted to see greater research, they wanted to see development of greater...
Processor urgently waiting for grant that would expand capacity
A small meat processor in Nebraska says is wanting to expand but grants announced in September haven’t been awarded yet. Max McClean of McLean Beef tells Brownfield he was approved for an $80,000 grant that would double his freezer capacity. “We’re supposed to have the money before we start. We have the plans and they have all that. But, we have to get the money before we can get the containers coming and built.”
Mississippi River levels better, but still low
Low levels on the Mississippi River continue to create challenges for grain shippers. CGB Enterprises Senior Vice President of Grain Greg Beck says barge movement south of St. Louis has improved since the extreme river lows in September and October. “We’re not out of the woods yet though. The bootheel...
Economist shares outlook on potential growth in the pork industry
A livestock economist says potential growth in the pork industry depends on a couple of different factors. Dr. Steve Meyer, with Iowa-based Partners for Production Agriculture, says some of the challenges facing expansion are labor and production costs. He tells Brownfield, “I don’t think these costs are going anywhere. Maybe...
New technology could help manage herbicide resistant weeds
New technology at this year’s Nebraska Ag Expo could help farmers better manage herbicide resistant weeds. Dave Button with Kansas-based Row Shaver says his products cuts weeds that grow between or above any type of crop similar to a shredder or mower. “It works very well in tandem with a preemerge program. The GMO products that we have today are getting weaker and weaker with the herbicide resistance that we’re seeing with the weeds.”
Wisconsin’s new transfer on death law lacks reporting mechanism
An attorney who remains active with the family farm says Wisconsin’s new transfer-on-death law for farm machinery could use an additional reporting tool. Kelly Wilfert from Two Rivers tells Brownfield that Wisconsin’s groundbreaking law allows the transfer of farm machinery to a designated heir when the owner dies without going through probate court. “Transfer on death, which we previously allowed for, and currently still do allow for real estate takes it out of the probate process.
Property tax, broadband expansion and water quality priorities for NEFB
Property tax relief, broadband expansion and water quality are priorities for the Nebraska Farm Bureau in the upcoming legislative session. Bruce Rieker, senior director of state policy, tells Brownfield additional property tax relief will help improve bottom lines. “We’ve had some great wins in the last 2 or 3 years, but we have a lot more to do to get things in balance. Our members are happy with tax credits they’ve been getting.”
