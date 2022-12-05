A small meat processor in Nebraska says is wanting to expand but grants announced in September haven’t been awarded yet. Max McClean of McLean Beef tells Brownfield he was approved for an $80,000 grant that would double his freezer capacity. “We’re supposed to have the money before we start. We have the plans and they have all that. But, we have to get the money before we can get the containers coming and built.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO