FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Pirates win MLB Draft Lottery, Cubs drop one spot

The first ever MLB Draft Lottery was held this evening and the Cubs lost one spot in the draft, dropping down from the 12th pick to the 13th pick. The Cubs dropped one spot because the Minnesota Twins moved up from the 13th pick to the fifth pick. The first...
Yardbarker

Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs

MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ wait lifting?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Everybody by now has met with everybody. The table has been set and some...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Win streak week, Day 4

The Cubs have played 417 regular-season games against the Brewers. They have played 2,217, more than 5 times as many, against the Dodgers. Yet their longest winning streak in a single season against each rival is the same: 9 games. The did it against the Brewers in 2015. They have...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: A rare Joe Girardi error

Cubs’ catcher Joe Girardi and first baseman Mark Grace drop ball of bat of Phillies Mike Schmidt (background) in second inning. Girardi (L) was given an error on the play in foul territory. The first clue here is that this has to be Opening Day, given the bunting on...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Pat Hughes wins the Hall of Fame’s Frick Award

Pat Hughes has been the Cubs’ lead radio play-by-play voice since 1996, so 2023 will be his 28th year behind the microphone calling Cubs games. He’s also done some PBP on TV for Marquee Sports Network. Pat has always been an excellent broadcaster and well-liked by Cubs fans,...
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: December 7

It was a small move, but a successful one: The White Sox sent Vance Law to Montreal for relief pitcher “Bullet” Bob James. James would come of age in 1985, with 32 saves and a 2.13 ERA. He’d remain with the team through 1987, but was never the same after a knee injury in Baltimore in July 1985.
Yardbarker

Spend, Spend, Spend: Cubs, Ricketts to Open Pocketbook

What a refreshing set of reports for Chicago Cubs fans. After an underwhelming last few offseasons and a wild 2022 campaign, it is finally happening. According to reports from David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer, and even Scott Boras, the Cubs will be spenders this winter. It's certainly one thing for local...
