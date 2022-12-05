Dilapidated mental health facilities across the country are in need of £677m worth of repairs to fix sewerage issues, collapsing roofs and wards that deprive patients of their dignity, The Independent has been told.An NHS analysis of the government’s flagship 40 new hospitals programme, seen by The Independent, shows ministers have failed in their promise of “parity” for mental health services as issues are not addressed.NHS trust and psychiatry leaders warned that the out-of-date estate is putting patients at risk and urged the government to include six mental health hospitals within its next round of improvements.It comes after health secretary...

17 MINUTES AGO