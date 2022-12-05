Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
SFGate
How Caroline Polachek’s New Album Became a Globe-Trotting, Rave-Going ‘Whirlwind’
STANDING IN THE kitchen at a house party in Rome not long ago, Caroline Polachek heard a song that struck her deeply. “Ti Sento” (“I Hear You”), the 1985 single by Italian pop group Matia Bazar, is peak Eighties Europop kitsch: sparkling synth-pop paired with big, operatic vocals.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley
Quincy Jones said one of Elvis Presley's performances had a huge impact on the world of music that changed the sound of pop.
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
soultracks.com
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56
(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy headlines Orlando's Addition Financial Arena
Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy is bringing his “Love, Damini” tour to Orlando just in time for some holiday fun. The Grammy-winning artist has a diverse musical palette, with songs mixing reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and pop. With a career spanning over a decade, his most prominent collaborations include work with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and a feature on the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Mariah brings in the Christmas season with sweet "Silent Night"
(December 3, 2022) The emergence of young singer and songwriter Mariah Hester, aka Mariah., has been one of the notable developments of 2022 in indie soul music. The Louisiana-based performer received a nomination for Best New Artist in the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards, and made a dent on the charts with quite varied performances on “Material Girl” and “Bizness.”
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Shares Instrumental Version of Sophomore LP ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’
Metro Boomin is following up on the release of Friday’s HEROES & VILLAINS with an instrumental edition of the album. The “Heroes Version” of the LP features all of its original songs alongside stripped-down iterations that truly allow Young Metro’s studio skills to shine through. While...
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Was Based on Motown
John Lennon said one of The Beatles’ songs was based on Motown. He felt it was one of Paul McCartney's best compositions.
Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman
Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammy gala is returning for the first time since 2020 and the event will honor Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. The Recording Academy and Davis announced Thursday that Greenwald and Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the powerhouse event Feb. 4, 2023, a night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K.: "Our Job Is to Evaluate the Art"Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She...
16 "White Lotus" Fans Share Their Theories For Who Will Die In The Season 2 Finale
"Like Dwight said, the person you medium suspect is it."
The story Cinderella's biggest hit – with a little help from Cozy Powell
Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone) came to frontman Tom Keifer on the way to the studio, and he still sings it to his wife today
On the way to Beatenberg EP
Since their 2011 debut, the South African trio Beatenberg have balanced syrupy melodies with sophisticated emotions and simple arrangements with elegant, perceptive writing. They’re well-versed in classical, jazz, and Afrobeats, and on their 2018 full-length 12 Views of Beatenberg, they scattered these touchstones across otherwise straightforward indie pop. Still, there were moments where their slick, happy-go-lucky shtick lacked substance. Though the album found success in South Africa, Beatenberg hadn’t achieved the international acclaim they desired, so they took a break. Bassist and lead producer Ross Dorkin went to London to earn a graduate degree and produce for other artists; drummer Robin Brink moved to Berlin to revel in his love for dance music; and lead singer and guitarist Matthew Field stayed in Cape Town, where he put out two terrific solo EPs that allowed him to experiment within the Beatenberg universe while also carving out a lane of his own.
guitar.com
The Genius Of… Deliverance and Damnation by Opeth
Blackwater Park was one of those albums that everybody liked. When Opeth released their masterpiece in March 2001, it united metalheads, classic rock casuals and prog rock geeks in one fleeting moment of harmony. It also heralded a unique problem for the band’s singer, guitarist and lead songwriter, Mikael Åkerfeldt: how do you improve upon perfection?
