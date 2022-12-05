ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MTV

SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More

Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Tina Turner's Life in Photos

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
soultracks.com

Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56

(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
Orlando Weekly

Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy headlines Orlando's Addition Financial Arena

Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy is bringing his “Love, Damini” tour to Orlando just in time for some holiday fun. The Grammy-winning artist has a diverse musical palette, with songs mixing reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and pop. With a career spanning over a decade, his most prominent collaborations include work with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and a feature on the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
ORLANDO, FL
soultracks.com

First Listen: Mariah brings in the Christmas season with sweet "Silent Night"

(December 3, 2022) The emergence of young singer and songwriter Mariah Hester, aka Mariah., has been one of the notable developments of 2022 in indie soul music. The Louisiana-based performer received a nomination for Best New Artist in the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards, and made a dent on the charts with quite varied performances on “Material Girl” and “Bizness.”
LOUISIANA STATE
hypebeast.com

Metro Boomin Shares Instrumental Version of Sophomore LP ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’

Metro Boomin is following up on the release of Friday’s HEROES & VILLAINS with an instrumental edition of the album. The “Heroes Version” of the LP features all of its original songs alongside stripped-down iterations that truly allow Young Metro’s studio skills to shine through. While...
The Hollywood Reporter

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman

Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammy gala is returning for the first time since 2020 and the event will honor Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. The Recording Academy and Davis announced Thursday that Greenwald and Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the powerhouse event Feb. 4, 2023, a night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K.: "Our Job Is to Evaluate the Art"Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She...
Pitchfork

On the way to Beatenberg EP

Since their 2011 debut, the South African trio Beatenberg have balanced syrupy melodies with sophisticated emotions and simple arrangements with elegant, perceptive writing. They’re well-versed in classical, jazz, and Afrobeats, and on their 2018 full-length 12 Views of Beatenberg, they scattered these touchstones across otherwise straightforward indie pop. Still, there were moments where their slick, happy-go-lucky shtick lacked substance. Though the album found success in South Africa, Beatenberg hadn’t achieved the international acclaim they desired, so they took a break. Bassist and lead producer Ross Dorkin went to London to earn a graduate degree and produce for other artists; drummer Robin Brink moved to Berlin to revel in his love for dance music; and lead singer and guitarist Matthew Field stayed in Cape Town, where he put out two terrific solo EPs that allowed him to experiment within the Beatenberg universe while also carving out a lane of his own.
guitar.com

The Genius Of… Deliverance and Damnation by Opeth

Blackwater Park was one of those albums that everybody liked. When Opeth released their masterpiece in March 2001, it united metalheads, classic rock casuals and prog rock geeks in one fleeting moment of harmony. It also heralded a unique problem for the band’s singer, guitarist and lead songwriter, Mikael Åkerfeldt: how do you improve upon perfection?

