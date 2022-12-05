Read full article on original website
CNBC
Republican lawmakers release gameplan to target asset managers, ESG investing
Republican lawmakers are getting ready to take on giant asset managers like BlackRock and their commitments to ESG investing. CNBC's Ylan Mui joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
North Carolina treasurer wants BlackRock CEO to go, but keeps assets at firm
Dec 9 (Reuters) - North Carolina's state treasurer on Friday called for BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink to resign or be removed from the top asset management firm, citing its focus on sustainable investing, but said public assets will stay with the firm.
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
Texas lawmaker subpoenas BlackRock for ESG-related documents
A Texas state senator has subpoenaed BlackRock to hand over documents related to environmental, social, and governance initiatives — another instance of Republican backlash against the investment firm.
TechCrunch
Pressured by fossil fuel interests, Vanguard decides maybe climate change isn’t a problem after all
Absent legal, financial or professional repercussions, industry self-regulation is often little more than window dressing so members can say they’re doing something, anything. That’s not to denigrate the work being done by the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, which was formed two years ago and seeks to bring assets...
Vanguard quits net zero climate effort, citing need for independence
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Inc is pulling out of a major investment-industry initiative on tackling climate change, the world's biggest mutual fund manager said on Wednesday, explaining it wants to demonstrate independence and clarify its views for investors.
Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee announced the state has largely cut ties with BlackRock
(The Center Square) - Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee announced on Thursday that the state began phasing out any investment management ties with BlackRock in February.Yee said in a statement that her office faced numerous questions about its ties with the investing firm, as other states began to publicly divest funds from the increasingly politically active investment advisor. “At the beginning of this year, I led in the national divestment effort to remove any exposure we had with BlackRock,” Yee said in a statement. “In February of 2022, my office divested more than $543 million from BlackRock money market funds...
New York Post
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
dailyhodl.com
Two US Senators Demand Answers From US Regulators on Banking Sector’s Exposure to Crypto
US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding answers from a group of top US regulators about the banking sector’s exposure to crypto in the wake of FTX’s implosion last month. On Wednesday, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, penned a letter...
kitco.com
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
decrypt.co
Senator Warren Wants the Fed to Answer for Banking Sector’s Ties to FTX
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith also wrote letters demanding answers from the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. U.S. lawmakers have penned a letter pressing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for information on American banks’ ties to crypto following the collapse of FTX. In...
Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock (BLK.N) and wants to replace longtime CEO Larry Fink, criticizing the world's largest asset manager as being inconsistent in its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues.
Mr. Crypto goes to Washington
How Sam Bankman-Fried built used lavish parties, hired guns, and huge campaign contributions to turn federal watchdogs into crypto lapdogs
thenewscrypto.com
Senator Warren’s Bill Imposes New Obligations on Crypto Firms
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a crypto skeptic, is working on a crypto bill. The bill’s aims include taxation, regulation, national security, and climate. According to the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, most cryptocurrencies are likely to be regulated as securities in the United States. Sprecher, whose ICE oversees the New York Stock Exchange, asserted confidently on Dec. 6 at the Goldman Sachs Group Inc financial services conference that crypto assets are “going to be regulated and transacted like securities.”
CNBC
UK announces major overhaul of its financial sector in attempt to spur growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
Do You Want BlackRock to Leave Florida?
The largest asset management company in the world, BlackRock, became the new target of Ron DeSantis' most recent attack on "woke capitalism." Some might know "woke capitalism" simply as ESG or ethical investing.
