nativenewsonline.net

Holding the U.S. Government to Its Word & Fulfilling a Promised Treaty Right

Guest Opinion. Almost 200 years ago, the Treaty of New Echota between Cherokee Nation and the United States government was signed. Two years ago, I called on the U.S. to finally fulfill a commitment made in that treaty by seating a Cherokee Nation delegate in Congress, and I nominated Kim Teehee for the role. Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives finally held a historic hearing on this matter.
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to act on DACA

As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent.    DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures.  Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
COLORADO STATE
AMA

Congress must stop the 4.5% Medicare pay cut—the whole 4.5% cut

More than 150 organizations representing over 1 million physicians and other health care clinicians are strongly urging Congress to take action to prevent the entirety of the 4.5% cut in Medicare physician pay rates that is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Your powerful ally. The AMA amplifies physicians'...
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to keep their word and to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed […]
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board

(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
OHIO STATE

