U.S. Supreme Court mulls Biden immigration enforcement shift
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday struggled over a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to implement guidelines - challenged by two conservative-leaning states - shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats.
nativenewsonline.net
Holding the U.S. Government to Its Word & Fulfilling a Promised Treaty Right
Guest Opinion. Almost 200 years ago, the Treaty of New Echota between Cherokee Nation and the United States government was signed. Two years ago, I called on the U.S. to finally fulfill a commitment made in that treaty by seating a Cherokee Nation delegate in Congress, and I nominated Kim Teehee for the role. Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives finally held a historic hearing on this matter.
When will the House vote on federal same-sex marriage protections?
The U.S. House of Representatives has delayed its planned vote on a bill offering federal same-sex marriage protections, which passed the Senate on Nov. 29
It’s time for Congress to act on DACA
As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent. DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures. Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
AMA
Congress must stop the 4.5% Medicare pay cut—the whole 4.5% cut
More than 150 organizations representing over 1 million physicians and other health care clinicians are strongly urging Congress to take action to prevent the entirety of the 4.5% cut in Medicare physician pay rates that is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Your powerful ally. The AMA amplifies physicians'...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
CNBC
Veterans Affairs has denied benefits to Black people at higher rates for years, lawsuit alleges
Obtaining benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs has been disproportionately more difficult for Black Americans for decades, a federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges. "The results of VA's racial discrimination has been to deny countless meritorious applications by Black veterans, depriving them and their families of care and support that...
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to keep their word and to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed […]
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
Senate approves same-sex marriage bill after rejecting Lankford amendment
The U.S. Senate approved bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to protect same-sex marriage in federal law amid concerns that the Supreme Court could overturn its 2015 decision that recognized such unions as a constitutional right. The vote was 61-36, with 12 Republicans joining 49 Democrats. Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
