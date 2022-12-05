ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match

Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Golf Digest

Europe hopeful that 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome won't have LIV Golf cloud hanging over it

Some history. Over the nearly half-century that it went by the European Tour rather than the DP World Tour it has become, the Old World circuit’s relationship with the Ryder Cup has undergone a dramatic about-face. When the team was filled with those hailing from “Great Britain & Ireland,” the biennial contest with the United States was nearly irrelevant. The result was almost entirely predictable—an American victory—and, even more crucially, there was no real cash to be made on either side of the Atlantic. Few outside golf’s inner-circle cared, so hardly anyone, especially in the States, bothered to watch.
golfmagic.com

Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?

Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match

Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
BELLEAIR, FL
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas on why he and Jordan Spieth are already at a trash-talking disadvantage against Tiger and Rory is perfect

Given the buttoned-up, made-for-live-TV setting, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won't get to truly trash talk each other on Saturday night at The Match, which will take place under the lights at Pelican Golf Club (coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on TNT). As Woods perfectly put it on Wednesday, it's just not possible to be truly unfiltered when the cameras are rolling.
Golf.com

Getting a new driver? Do this before you buy

If your driver is getting a little long in the tooth and you feel like you’re leaving distance on the table, it might be time for an upgrade. But before you buy, there are a few things to keep in mind…. 1. Know your potential. Yes, technology plays a...
Golf Digest

Every edition of The Match, ranked

The vision for Capital One’s The Match—being played for a seventh time this weekend—has always been to provide a made-for-TV product that’s a little different, pushing the boundaries of the traditionally buttoned-up sport to appeal to a wider audience, all while raising millions of dollars for charity. Originally conceived as a pay-per-view duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for $9 million over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, The Match has evolved into a sports spectacle as much as a golf one, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry all making appearances.
MONTANA STATE
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris to return from back injury at Tournament of Champions

Will Zalatoris is close to returning to competition. What better place to reassimilate into work than Maui. Zalatoris, who has been sidelined since August due to injury, has committed to the Sentry Tournament of Champions beginning Jan. 5 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The 26-year-old is coming off a...
Golf Digest

Here's where things stand at LPGA Q Series as the final rounds get under way with 45 cards on the line

When players talk about Q School, there is no fondness involved. Playing for your card is stressful work. No one feels that more right now than the 75 players who advanced out of the first four rounds of LPGA Q School, called Q Series, last weekend and face another four rounds beginning on Thursday. Here’s who’s playing, what they’re playing for and everything else you need to know about the last official LPGA event of 2022.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy