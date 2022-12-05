Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX
PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
Golf Digest
Two things really stand out from this list of the best PGA Tour performances of 2022—and both involve Tony Finau
The PGA Tour is filled with guys who are capable of playing consistently good golf from week to week, but there are far fewer players who possess the extra gear needed to rack up wins. After completing a career-best season, however, you can put Tony Finau in both categories. Long...
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Golf Digest
Europe hopeful that 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome won't have LIV Golf cloud hanging over it
Some history. Over the nearly half-century that it went by the European Tour rather than the DP World Tour it has become, the Old World circuit’s relationship with the Ryder Cup has undergone a dramatic about-face. When the team was filled with those hailing from “Great Britain & Ireland,” the biennial contest with the United States was nearly irrelevant. The result was almost entirely predictable—an American victory—and, even more crucially, there was no real cash to be made on either side of the Atlantic. Few outside golf’s inner-circle cared, so hardly anyone, especially in the States, bothered to watch.
golfmagic.com
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?
Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas on why he and Jordan Spieth are already at a trash-talking disadvantage against Tiger and Rory is perfect
Given the buttoned-up, made-for-live-TV setting, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won't get to truly trash talk each other on Saturday night at The Match, which will take place under the lights at Pelican Golf Club (coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on TNT). As Woods perfectly put it on Wednesday, it's just not possible to be truly unfiltered when the cameras are rolling.
Golf.com
Getting a new driver? Do this before you buy
If your driver is getting a little long in the tooth and you feel like you’re leaving distance on the table, it might be time for an upgrade. But before you buy, there are a few things to keep in mind…. 1. Know your potential. Yes, technology plays a...
Golf Digest
Brandel Chamblee posts one of the craziest scorecards of the year at PGA Tour Champions Q School
In the decade since Brandel Chamblee turned 50 and became eligible for the PGA Tour Champions, the Golf Channel analyst has preferred talking on TV to playing on TV—competing in just six senior circuit events. But that doesn't mean the guy still can't play at a really high level.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas dines at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world…with elite company
If you’re invited to a restaurant, that’s a nice thing. If you’re invited to Rao’s, that’s a privilege. The exclusive 10-table eatery in Harlem has no reservation list – you are ‘it’ or not, and ‘not’ doesn’t get you in.
Golf Digest
Every edition of The Match, ranked
The vision for Capital One’s The Match—being played for a seventh time this weekend—has always been to provide a made-for-TV product that’s a little different, pushing the boundaries of the traditionally buttoned-up sport to appeal to a wider audience, all while raising millions of dollars for charity. Originally conceived as a pay-per-view duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for $9 million over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, The Match has evolved into a sports spectacle as much as a golf one, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry all making appearances.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris to return from back injury at Tournament of Champions
Will Zalatoris is close to returning to competition. What better place to reassimilate into work than Maui. Zalatoris, who has been sidelined since August due to injury, has committed to the Sentry Tournament of Champions beginning Jan. 5 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The 26-year-old is coming off a...
Golf Digest
Pro golfer shares his perfect 1-hour practice routine—and it's full of great advice
Like most golfers, I've got a lot going on in my life, which means limited time to practice. Most of the time I spend dedicating to comes in random pockets, and rarely lasts more than an hour. Which, begs the question, what's the best way to spend that hour? How can I make it go the furthest for my game?
Golf Digest
Pelican Golf Club, host of The Match: Everything you need to know about the course
If, while watching the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match on Saturday, you’re noticing some similarities between the host layout—Pelican Golf Club—and Augusta National, you’re likely not alone. As darkness sets in Belleair, Fla. on Dec. 10, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take...
Golf Digest
This drone flyover of Ballybunion completely covered in frost is your daily dose of zen
Holidays got you stressed? Burned out at work? Sick? Tired? The car won’t start? We feel ya. But forget all that for a minute. Close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Start at the tip of your nose and relax every muscle in your body. Exhale. Now open your eyes and watch this.
Golf Digest
Seeking more distance, Tiger Woods is making a golf ball switch for upcoming events
Tiger Woods is almost certain to be back in action shortly. Now, The Match and the PNC Championship aren’t exactly the Masters, but they are competitive events. And Woods, it appears, will be using a different golf ball when he next tees it up: Bridgestone’s Tour B X.
Golf Digest
Here's where things stand at LPGA Q Series as the final rounds get under way with 45 cards on the line
When players talk about Q School, there is no fondness involved. Playing for your card is stressful work. No one feels that more right now than the 75 players who advanced out of the first four rounds of LPGA Q School, called Q Series, last weekend and face another four rounds beginning on Thursday. Here’s who’s playing, what they’re playing for and everything else you need to know about the last official LPGA event of 2022.
