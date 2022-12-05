Read full article on original website
George Edward Stallo
George Edward Stallo, 84, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Tuesday December 6, 2022, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. George was born on September 10, 1938 in Marceline, MO, the son of Frank and Rose (Wersinger) Stallo. He was united in marriage to Nayna Knowles on June 6, 1959, in Salisbury, MO. George was a farmer and worked for the Ag Center in Salisbury for 42 years. On his last day he nailed his boots to the door. George was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, President of the Rural Fire Department and member of the Old Car Club. George and Nayna had a convertible 1951 Ford Crown Victoria that they enjoyed driving in parades. He was devoted to his farm, and took great pride in watching his son take it over. George enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Morris Ratliff
Morris Ratliff, age 80, of New Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at an area care center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in the Union Chapel Cemetery near New Boston with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the funeral home in Marceline.
Rick Freeman
Rick Freeman, 67, formerly of Marceline died Friday, Dec. 2. Graveside services will be 3 p .m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Marceline. Services are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home.
Art Sportsman
Art Sportsman, age 81, of Mendon, died Sunday December 4, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 10 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Military graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10 at the Mendon Cemetery.
Fatal head on collision in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – A Lexington resident sustains fatal injuries following a head on collision Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Highway 131, north of Bryant Knob Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Semaj M. Moore, crossed over the center line. An oncoming vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, was struck in the southbound lane.
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
Missouri hosts Kansas for the 270th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012
After the Border War was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
Chillicothe man facing felony drug charge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - A Chillicothe man is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. According to court records, 60-year-old William Stoner was arrested by police early Thursday morning in the 300 block of West Washington Street. Stoner was processed at the police department and transported to the Caldwell County Jail.
Sentencing for Brookfield man guilty of child molestation
LINN COUNTY, Mo. - A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in October to three counts of child molestation is sentenced to probation in Linn County. According to records, the court on Monday ordered Will A. Hoskins 10-year sentences on each of the counts. Execution of sentence of each is suspended and Hoskins must complete 5 years of supervised probation, with additional special conditions specified in open court.
Pettis County Commission meets Thursday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, December 8. New business on the agenda indicates Sheriff Brad Anders to discuss taser contracts. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9:00 a.m. at the Pettis County Courthouse.
Linn County Commission meets Tuesday
LINNEUS, Mo. – The Linn County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, December 13. A tentative agenda indicates discussion with R&B Forman Scott Meek regarding road and bridge matters. Commission to approve bills. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9:00 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse.
