George Edward Stallo, 84, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Tuesday December 6, 2022, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. George was born on September 10, 1938 in Marceline, MO, the son of Frank and Rose (Wersinger) Stallo. He was united in marriage to Nayna Knowles on June 6, 1959, in Salisbury, MO. George was a farmer and worked for the Ag Center in Salisbury for 42 years. On his last day he nailed his boots to the door. George was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, President of the Rural Fire Department and member of the Old Car Club. George and Nayna had a convertible 1951 Ford Crown Victoria that they enjoyed driving in parades. He was devoted to his farm, and took great pride in watching his son take it over. George enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

SALISBURY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO