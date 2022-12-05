Read full article on original website
Two NJ Teens Arrested Following Attempted Robberies in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon. The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
Dover Police Make Arrest in Thanksgiving Day Homicide
DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a teen believed to have been involved with the Thanksgiving Day death of a Dover man. Tyre Blue, 17, was identified by Dover police as a suspect in the shooting death of Walter Pereira. Police say they got a call on the morning of Thanksgiving...
Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Delaware State Police Asking for Public's Help in Finding Wanted Suspect
Delaware State Police is seeking the public's assistance with locating a man who is wanted on several felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen debit card. Police say on November 18th, someone from Rehoboth Beach reported that an unknown person had been using his debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives believe that Jorge Vasquez had been fraudulently using the victim’s stolen card repeatedly over the course of two months.
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Seaford
Seaford, Del. - A man was killed after being hit by a car yesterday in Seaford, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that around 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction and was in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. The man was not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. As a result, the Caravan hit the pedestrian, leaving him with serious injuries.
Proposed Speed Cameras Could Be Placed In Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Speed cameras could be in the future for the Town of Federalsburg. Police and neighbors have noticed some dangerous speeding on their streets. During Monday night's town council meeting, speed cameras were proposed to slow drivers down. Federalsburg Police Chief Michael McDermott says the proposal was complaint-driven.
Updated: Police ID Driver Killed in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a two-car crash near Bridgeville early Monday afternoon. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Richard Kalinevitch, 83, of Greenwood, Del. Police said that at around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Kalinevitch was driving a Ford Focus northbound...
New Wicomico County Program Aims to Remove Unused Chicken Houses
Clean Up Wicomico will give chicken house owners financial help to remove any unwanted buildings. Officials say the program could benefit the county in many ways.
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Dover Developments Underway
Construction began in August on the corner of Leipsic Rd. and Rt. 13. Contractors are turning the old building into a drive through Citizens Bank.
Veterans Gather in Smyrna for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
SMYRNA, Del.- On Dec. 7, 1941 the attack on Pearl Harbor led our nation into World War II. More than 2,000 American service members were killed 81 years ago. Wednesday morning, veterans from across Delaware gathered in Smyrna to honor those who have fallen. This annual ceremony became tradition in...
Decade Of DelmarvaLife: Delmar Model Railroad Club
Those blinking lights, those dazzling dioramas, and those "choo-choooos"? Yes, we're talking trains! Our celebration of decade of delmarvalife takes us to 2019 when Katie visited the Delmarva model railroad club in Delmar.
Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe
TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
Habitat for Humanity Purchases New Office Headquarters in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Tonney Insley and Chris Peek, snior advisors with SVN Miller Commercial have settled on 105 N. Dulany Avenue in Fruitland. The 8,200-square-foot office/warehouse property will become the new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity offices are currently located next to the Habitat Restore on Isabella...
