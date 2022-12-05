Ex-cop faces 87 charges, accused of hacking into women’s emails and posting their nude photos

A former Mount Laurel police officer who was accused in October of hacking a woman’s social media accounts is now facing 87 additional charges for allegedly hacking into the emails of 18 other women.

Ayron Taylor, 22, allegedly found nude photos of some of the women and posted those photos on social media or sent the photos to the women’s contacts.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says that the one thing all the women had in common is that they had email accounts associated with Rowan College at Burlington County.

Detectives with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office say Taylor had gained access to 2,800 student email accounts and targeted the photos of 18 women. How is not yet clear, but News 12 has learned that Taylor went to the school from 2018 to 2020.

"This is a repugnant cyber intrusion of privacy against the college and, especially, many of our students. Rowan College at Burlington County immediately strengthened network security upon the first report of the incident, “college president Dr. Michael A. Cioce wrote in a statement.

Taylor is accused of hacking these accounts while working as a police officer. He's charged with computer crimes and possession of child pornography because some of the women were minors when the photos were taken.

"Some of this activity occurred while he was on duty and sitting in his patrol car, utilizing personal electronic devices,” the prosecutor said.

The investigation first started when an Evesham woman, who doesn’t know Taylor personally, told police that her Facebook and Snapchat accounts had been hacked. The victim said that nude photos of herself has been sent to her contacts.

Students at the college said that they were not told about the hacking issue

“I think I should've been though, because that's concerning,” says student Alessandra Pirozzi. "That's an invasion of privacy obviously. We are just trying to go to school."

Any students who think they may have been hacked are asked to call the Burlington County prosecutor.