ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'A bigger mission': Promotions and pep talks at FDNY paramedic graduation ceremony

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISFzI_0jY3CNhl00

Sixty-eight new paramedics took the oath to serve New York City Monday during a ceremony in Starrett City.

They endured 9 ½ months of training before officially becoming members of the FDNY.

Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said during the ceremony that the recruits were “called to a bigger mission.”

News 12’s Julio Avilla was there and spoke with several graduates.

"I've always wanted to do more with my career, to be able to do more for the community and the City of New York," said Jovany Melo.

Ki Hyun Kim and Eric Reilly are military veterans who decided to join the FDNY ranks.

"A little nervous, excited, but a little bit of the unknown – but I'm definitely looking forward to going out there and helping again,” said Reilly.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens told the graduates that their “training will be tested” and assured them “you will be ready.”

“Your lifesaving work is essential to our city's safety," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy