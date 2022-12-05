'A bigger mission': Promotions and pep talks at FDNY paramedic graduation ceremony

Sixty-eight new paramedics took the oath to serve New York City Monday during a ceremony in Starrett City.

They endured 9 ½ months of training before officially becoming members of the FDNY.

Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said during the ceremony that the recruits were “called to a bigger mission.”

News 12’s Julio Avilla was there and spoke with several graduates.

"I've always wanted to do more with my career, to be able to do more for the community and the City of New York," said Jovany Melo.

Ki Hyun Kim and Eric Reilly are military veterans who decided to join the FDNY ranks.

"A little nervous, excited, but a little bit of the unknown – but I'm definitely looking forward to going out there and helping again,” said Reilly.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens told the graduates that their “training will be tested” and assured them “you will be ready.”

“Your lifesaving work is essential to our city's safety," he said.