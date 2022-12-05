ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD says citywide crime, shootings decreased in November 2022

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IpeQ_0jY3CB7300

The latest statistics from the NYPD suggest a decrease in most types of crime for November 2022, with a few exceptions.

The overall citywide crime index decreased by 1.2% compared with November 2021, according to the data.

"Three of the seven major index-crime categories saw decreases, driven by a 14.1% decrease in rape (110 v. 128), a 6.0% decrease in burglary (1,231 v. 1,310), and a 5.5% decrease in grand larceny (4,187 v. 4,430)," the department wrote in its release.

There are a few categories where the numbers actually increased, however.
Murders are up 20%, from 25 in November 2021 to 30 last month.

Cases of robbery, felony assault and grand larceny auto also saw slight increases.

For the full report, click here .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man charged with assault in Manhattan bat attack, police say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of attacking a stranger with a baseball bat in Hamilton Heights last week, police said Wednesday. Karim Azizi, 36, was arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Nov. 29 incident, according to the NYPD. Azizi […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station

A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy