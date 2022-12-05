NYPD says citywide crime, shootings decreased in November 2022

The latest statistics from the NYPD suggest a decrease in most types of crime for November 2022, with a few exceptions.

The overall citywide crime index decreased by 1.2% compared with November 2021, according to the data.

"Three of the seven major index-crime categories saw decreases, driven by a 14.1% decrease in rape (110 v. 128), a 6.0% decrease in burglary (1,231 v. 1,310), and a 5.5% decrease in grand larceny (4,187 v. 4,430)," the department wrote in its release.

There are a few categories where the numbers actually increased, however.

Murders are up 20%, from 25 in November 2021 to 30 last month.

Cases of robbery, felony assault and grand larceny auto also saw slight increases.

