Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starnewsgaonline.com
CPRD’s Ivey Named Distinguished Professional
Carrollton Parks and Recreation Rec Director Julie Ivey was recently named 2022 Distinguished Professional by Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. The award goes to a person who has dedicated their life to community service through parks and recreation. “To say I was humbled is totally inadequate,” Ivey said. “I thought...
starnewsgaonline.com
Purchase plaque for veteran at Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park
Honor your military veteran this Christmas with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (separation papers) is required. Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
eastcobbnews.com
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church opens Provision Cafe to the public
The dreary weather was ideal for what Provision Cafe was serving up to celebrate its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. Samplings of grilled cheese, tomato soup, hummus and warm pita bread and charcuterie items made their way around the new coffee shop and eatery at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. It’s an expanded...
starnewsgaonline.com
Mark Alan O’Dell
Mark Alan O’Dell, age 59 of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born February 5, 1963 in Griffin, Georgia, the son of the late David Alan O’Dell and the late Reba Nell Williams. Mark was a welder by trade. He is survived by...
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
thecitymenus.com
King’s Fish and Chicken Opening on Vernon Street
The week before Thanksgiving “coming soon” signage went up at the former Checkers on Vernon Street just west of downtown LaGrange. Our followers on social media lit up our comments under a post we made asking what they would like to see take the place of the former Checkers. Not even a day later, signage appeared and a lease was reported as signed.
thecitymenus.com
Spotlight Shines on Two Downtown Villa Rica Businesses This Week
As seen in Villa Rica Main Street’s Weekly Newsletter, Main Street Matters: This week’s Business Spotlight is The Hangar Clothing Company, a clothing consignment store, and Design Floors, two businesses at 106 S. Carroll Road, here in Villa Rica. Both companies are co-owned by Susie and Brian White,...
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
Atlanta 6th grader is giving away 1,000 dolls for Christmas
ATLANTA — Ten-year-old Zoe Oli has always loved dolls, and she always wanted one that looked like her. “Seeing something I played with every day that looks like me made me feel powerful and feeling like I could do anything,” Zoe said. Zoe’s mom Evana remembers when...
wrbl.com
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
Georgia family praying for recovery after baby suffers burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Little Amahd's parents say it happened in an instant - one second, their happy smiling baby was just fine, and in the next - the rest of his life was changed. A freak accident left the Powder Springs child with burns on over 40% of...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The accident happened at Pat Mell Road and Austell Road at the intersection at around 6:46 p.m. A Marietta man, 39, was operating a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty northbound in the right lane with a child with him.
Henry County family asking for thief to return stolen Christmas decorations
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County family’s Christmas decorations are in the hands of a Grinch seen on video taking them from their home. Channel 2 ‘s Matt Johnson reports - the decorations have been a staple of the community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
Georgia man killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning has left a Newnan, Georgia man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Juvon Alford, 24, was killed when his commercial vehicle hit a tractor-trailer around 6:40 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 12-mile marker, approximately three miles south of […]
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Newnan Times-Herald
Senior Living facility approved for Sharpsburg
A new senior living facility has been approved for land on Highway 34 between Go Church and the Spring Forest Subdivision in Sharpsburg. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning of 7.07 acres of land from Rural Conservation (RC) to Office-Institutional (O-I) at their meeting Thursday. The purpose...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carrollton (Carrollton, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carrollton on Sunday night. The accident happened on the I-10 westbound exit lane at around 10:50 p.m. The Honda was exiting I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘I felt like it was over for me’ | Teen housed in DFCS office speaks out
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even outside in a cold and rainy Decatur park, Christian Hall has never felt so comfortable as he basks in what he calls “the freedom.”. Having turned 18 just weeks ago, Hall is aging out of Georgia’s foster care, a system that he believes failed him.
Georgia Mother Receives 'Disturbing' Text Message From Missing Daughter
She tried to call the number and was immediately disconnected.
Comments / 1