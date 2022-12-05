ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

starnewsgaonline.com

CPRD’s Ivey Named Distinguished Professional

Carrollton Parks and Recreation Rec Director Julie Ivey was recently named 2022 Distinguished Professional by Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. The award goes to a person who has dedicated their life to community service through parks and recreation. “To say I was humbled is totally inadequate,” Ivey said. “I thought...
CARROLLTON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church opens Provision Cafe to the public

The dreary weather was ideal for what Provision Cafe was serving up to celebrate its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. Samplings of grilled cheese, tomato soup, hummus and warm pita bread and charcuterie items made their way around the new coffee shop and eatery at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. It’s an expanded...
MARIETTA, GA
starnewsgaonline.com

Mark Alan O’Dell

Mark Alan O’Dell, age 59 of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born February 5, 1963 in Griffin, Georgia, the son of the late David Alan O’Dell and the late Reba Nell Williams. Mark was a welder by trade. He is survived by...
BOWDON, GA
thecitymenus.com

King’s Fish and Chicken Opening on Vernon Street

The week before Thanksgiving “coming soon” signage went up at the former Checkers on Vernon Street just west of downtown LaGrange. Our followers on social media lit up our comments under a post we made asking what they would like to see take the place of the former Checkers. Not even a day later, signage appeared and a lease was reported as signed.
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Spotlight Shines on Two Downtown Villa Rica Businesses This Week

As seen in Villa Rica Main Street’s Weekly Newsletter, Main Street Matters: This week’s Business Spotlight is The Hangar Clothing Company, a clothing consignment store, and Design Floors, two businesses at 106 S. Carroll Road, here in Villa Rica. Both companies are co-owned by Susie and Brian White,...
VILLA RICA, GA
wrbl.com

“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
CBS 42

Georgia man killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning has left a Newnan, Georgia man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Juvon Alford, 24, was killed when his commercial vehicle hit a tractor-trailer around 6:40 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 12-mile marker, approximately three miles south of […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Senior Living facility approved for Sharpsburg

A new senior living facility has been approved for land on Highway 34 between Go Church and the Spring Forest Subdivision in Sharpsburg. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning of 7.07 acres of land from Rural Conservation (RC) to Office-Institutional (O-I) at their meeting Thursday. The purpose...
SHARPSBURG, GA

