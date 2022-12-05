Read full article on original website
Clijsters on Federer's connection with rival Nadal: "That's going to be a lifetime of friendship"
The friendship of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal demonstrated how rivals can become close friends, and nothing demonstrated the beauty of it more than the Laver Cup this year. Emotions from Federer were expected at his retirement ceremony but nobody expected to see Nadal as emotional as he was. He was somewhat of an emotional person by self-admission but he shed more tears than Federer did that night.
Djokovic happy about ending season on a high note, looks forward to 2023
Djokovic's 2022 season finished on a much higher note than how his season began as it was a memorable stay in Australia but the wrong way. Djokovic began his season in Australia by being placed in hotel quarantine. He was deported back to his country at the end of his time in Australia with his debut game coming in Dubai. He didn't start playing well until the Madrid Masters, but he was able to finish it strong.
VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat
Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.
Nadal and Alcaraz set to face off in Las Vegas exhibition touted in boxing-style "The Slam: Nadal v Alcaraz"
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a Last Vegas exhibition match on March 5th 2023 in Las Vegas. The match between Alcaraz and Nadal will certainly draw a pretty big crowd as it's basically the past and somewhat present of Spanish tennis and the future of it. They played once on US soil before and it was in the Indian Wells semi-final last year with Nadal winning a very exciting match.
Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”
Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
Tennis star Boris Becker set to fly back to Germany in private jet after prison release
Boris Becker will return to Germany in a private jet after being released from a UK prison following his sentencing earlier this year. Becker spent a few months in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud. The German was initially sentenced to two and half years in prison but will be released after serving 8 months in prison.
Nadal set to launch restaurants in partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
Rafael Nadal is expanding his restaurant business with Cristiano Ronaldo to Dubai in 2023 with a collaboration with Leisure Quest. Nadal's Mabel Capital has teamed up with footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish basketball legend Paul Gasol to launch the restaurant Toto and Tatel in the past and the venture is going to Dubai next. The 2023 restaurant is being launched in partnership with Leisure Quest.
Portugal 6 Switzerland 1: Goncalo Ramos scores sensational hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo axe to reach quarter-finals
IT had been a seriously ballsy call from Portugal boss Fernando Santos. By benching Cristiano Ronaldo, he was risking tantrums, accusations of disrespect and the prospect of a bombshell interview with whoever the Portuguese Piers Morgan might be. And yet, just as Erik Ten Hag has found at Manchester United,...
Alycia Parks qualifies for 2023 Australian Open following maiden WTA 125k title and Top 100 debut
Rising American tennis talent Alycia Parks made her top 100 debut on Monday after winning her maiden singles title at the WTA level this weekend. The 21-year-old, who started the week at no. 134 in the rankings, won the Andorra Open - a WTA 125k event - on Sunday after a 6-1 6-4 win over Rebecca Peterson in the final.By breaking into the top 100, Parks will enter the singles main draw of the 2023 Australian Open next month.
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
(VIDEO) Kyrgios produces hilarious answers to rapid-fire questions before Diriyah Tennis Cup: "Tennis is not the best sport"
Nick Kyrgios answered some rapid-fire questions from the organizers of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in preparation for the event and there were some great moments. There is never a dull moment with Nick Kyrgios especially if the setting is a bit more relaxed. Answering rapid-fire questions is certainly one of the settings where Kyrgios can relax a bit and the hilarious way in which he handled those questions confirms that.
Schedule and format for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Fritz and Zverev
Daniil Medvedev will headline the field at the Diriyah Tennis Cup as the Russian hopes to win the event again as he did a couple of years ago. The event was able to draw a huge crowd of very good tennis players primarily due to a very high prize money total which most of them don't get to see that often. Players like Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Fritz, Zverev and others will be battling it out over three days of action.
Former champion Sofia Kenin to kick off 2023 campaign at Hobart International in January
2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will be making her return to the WTA circuit next season at the Hobart International, which will run from January 9-14, 2023. Kenin, who lifted the Hobart title in 2019, was injury-stricken for the bulk of the 2022 season. The former World No.4 saw her ranking drop outside the top 300, but has slowly been climbing her way back up as she competes in various WTA 125k events.
"I would not like to miss the Olympics, it would be my last one": Monfils has one final focus as attention shifts after becoming a father
Gael Monfils is targeting an appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics with retirement possibly coming after that event. Monfils is getting up there in age and it makes it very hard to compete with the increasing number of young talents that are coming through. His hope is to be able to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics where the top-ranked players from each country will play.
Novak Djokovic loses top earner spot to Carlos Alcaraz after ATP awards bonus to players
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the top earner in 2022 after all as Carlos Alcaraz received a sizeable bonus from the ATP. The bonus prize money is awarded each year at the end of it and is mainly determined by how many ATP events like Masters players play and how well they do. Alcaraz won two of them (Miami, Madrid) which earned him quite a bit of bonus money compared to Djokovic who missed a lot of them.
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Entry List featuring Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Murray
The 2023 Adelaide International 1 tournament will offer a lot of players the opportunity to hone their skills prior to the Australian Open, as it kicks off the ATP season from January 1-8, 2023. An ATP 250 event, it will feature a star-studded list of players who will be hoping...
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
Kerber joins forces with German goalie Neuer to create new skin care line
Angelique Kerber is away from tennis due to being pregnant but she is staying busy with multiple projects including a skincare line. Kerber has been keeping herself rather busy during her pregnancy and after publishing a book she's now launching a skincare line as well. She teamed up with fellow German Manuel Neuer to create a new skincare line.
Nadal and Alcaraz excited for exhibition showdown in Las Vegas: "One of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world"
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play each other in an exhibition match in Las Vegas before the Indian Wells in March. MGM Rewards are organizing the exhibition match and it will come about a year after Alcaraz and Nadal played against each other in Indian Wells. This match will be played leading up to the 2023 edition of Indian Wells.
ITF announce return of Hopman Cup, takes place week after Wimbledon despite emergence of United Cup
A new tennis competition will start in about 20 days and it's the United Cup that features the same format the Hopman Cup did. The Hopman Cup was a prep event for the Australian Open that was played for many years in Australia with teams mixed of ATP and WTA players. The United Cup is basically the same thing as it will replace the ATP Cup in the calendar.
