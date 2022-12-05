ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
247Sports

USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart

USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why

A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
MountaineerMaven

Coastal Carolina Pass Rusher is on West Virginia's Radar

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WMBF

‘He left a good foundation’: Change in Chants coach bittersweet for CCU students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Coastal Carolina University head coach Jamey Chadwell announced his departure, students across campus had mixed emotions about a new coach. “This seems to be the gist I’m getting is a general negative feel towards it,” said Simon Collins, a CCU freshman. “I think we’re probably not going to do as well as we have been doing until I’ve graduated so we’ll see.”
CONWAY, SC
The State Port Pilot

Two significant dredging operations are under way

Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
SOUTHPORT, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy