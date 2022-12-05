Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
General Manager of Myrtle Beach Pelicans named 2022 Executive of the Year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kristin Call, the general manager for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, was named Baseball America’s 2022 Executive of the Year. Call is the only female general manager in the Carolina League. She has entered her 10th year with the Pelicans front office. “Honestly, I was completely shocked,” Call said. “There are […]
USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart
USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
ESPN reveals announcers for Birmingham Bowl between ECU, Coastal Carolina
ESPN on Wednesday revealed the announcing crews for all of its bowl games on its platforms, including the 2022 Birmingham Bowl between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, set for a Tuesday. Dec. 27 telecast on ESPN at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tiffany Greene will have play-by-play coverage, with Jay Walker as...
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why
A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A popular grocery store chain just opened another new supermarket location last week in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. Last week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the major supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina grocery store location in Myrtle Beach.
Coastal Carolina Pass Rusher is on West Virginia's Radar
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
North Myrtle Beach may increase parking fees; ban on bikes at the beach postponed again
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - At Monday night’s North Myrtle Beach city council meeting, the much-anticipated vote on the first reading of an ordinance restricting bicycle and electric bicycle use on the beach was tabled again. “I think we’d like to have a workshop on this to make...
Trial starts for 2 men accused in 2020 double-murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening arguments and witness testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the double-murder trial of two men charged in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant that also wounded six other people. Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Antonio Woods, 38, […]
'I’ve waited too long for this.' CCU introduces new football coach Tim Beck
Tim Beck has been a coach for 35 years. He has held high-profile positions as the offensive coordinator for marquee college football programs including Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and North Carolina State. But he’s never been a college head coach. So he’s not taking anything for granted with his...
‘He left a good foundation’: Change in Chants coach bittersweet for CCU students
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Coastal Carolina University head coach Jamey Chadwell announced his departure, students across campus had mixed emotions about a new coach. “This seems to be the gist I’m getting is a general negative feel towards it,” said Simon Collins, a CCU freshman. “I think we’re probably not going to do as well as we have been doing until I’ve graduated so we’ll see.”
Two significant dredging operations are under way
Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
Hoax bomb threat in Myrtle Beach leads to evacuation of drag brunch event
Hoax bomb threat in Myrtle Beach leads to evacuation of drag brunch event. Hoax bomb threat in Myrtle Beach leads to evacuation …. Hoax bomb threat in Myrtle Beach leads to evacuation of drag brunch event. Runoff Election Day. Sons of confederate veterans say Jefferson Davis …. Your latest local...
Judge throws out woman’s lawsuit over flesh-eating disease she claimed to have contracted at Wild Water & Wheels
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed to have contracted a flesh-eating disease while visiting the Wild Water & Wheels waterpark in Surfside Beach. Beverly Lanham claimed that a flesh-eating organism ate away at her arm after she visited the park in June […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
