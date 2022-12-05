Read full article on original website
After DNA evidence returns, arrest in gruesome North Port stabbing death
The North Port Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case after months of investigation.
Off-duty cop caught urinating in St. Pete ice machine
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Purple Alert issued for woman missing in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida Purple Alert for a woman who went missing in Tampa Tuesday morning. Police said Maria Rios-Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Larkhall Place. Police said Rios-Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. […]
Suspect’s Truck Identified In Fatal Treasure Island Hit And Run
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 46-year-old pedestrian Felicia White was struck and killed in a designated crosswalk in Treasure Island. According to investigators,
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
St. Pete man attacks child while saying racial slur
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete man was arrested Monday after attacking a child on a public bus while calling them a racial slur, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.
YAHOO!
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s nomination was controversial from the start
From the moment Tampa Mayor Jane Castor nominated Mary O'Connor as Tampa's top cop, there were complaints from the community and city council.
Search discontinued for missing pilot of Venice plane crash, officials say
The search for the missing pilot of a small plane crash off the coast of Venice was discontinued for the time being, according to a statement released by the City.
St. Pete family identified as victims of Venice plane crash
Venice Police have identified the three victims of Saturday night's plane crash into the Gulf of Mexico.
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
Longboat Observer
Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval
The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
niceville.com
Florida 10-time convicted felon headed back to prison
FLORIDA – A Florida 10-time convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge...
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
Longboat Observer
Kids get a chance to 'Shop with a Cop' Saturday
Underprivileged children in Sarasota with be paired with officers and others with the Sarasota Police Department to “Shop with a Cop” on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Sarasota Housing Authority will partner with the Sarasota Police Department, Target stores and Sarasota County Area Transit to provide a shopping spree at the Target store at 5350 Fruitville Road, courtesy of $15,000 in donated gift cards. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
