ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Florida Purple Alert issued for woman missing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida Purple Alert for a woman who went missing in Tampa Tuesday morning. Police said Maria Rios-Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Larkhall Place. Police said Rios-Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. […]
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
TAMPA, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval

The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
SARASOTA, FL
niceville.com

Florida 10-time convicted felon headed back to prison

FLORIDA – A Florida 10-time convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Kids get a chance to 'Shop with a Cop' Saturday

Underprivileged children in Sarasota with be paired with officers and others with the Sarasota Police Department to “Shop with a Cop” on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Sarasota Housing Authority will partner with the Sarasota Police Department, Target stores and Sarasota County Area Transit to provide a shopping spree at the Target store at 5350 Fruitville Road, courtesy of $15,000 in donated gift cards. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy