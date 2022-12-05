Read full article on original website
Related
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
One of the best theme parks in the US is in Ohio. It's half the price of Disney World and has better rides.
Cedar Point is half the price of Disney World, and the Midwestern amusement park is known for its roller coasters and Halloweekends.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Comments / 0