Taking stock in the wake of Dusan Mahorcic’s injury
Dusan Mahorcic suffered a serious-looking injury in the game last night, and while there is no prognosis as of this morning, I’m going to assume that he’ll miss extended time. It’s a significant loss. And really demoralizing after all of the various injury setbacks that have plagued...
NC State handles Coppin State, 94-72
NC State had a bit of pent-up frustration to get out of its system after what happened on Friday, and Coppin State had the misfortune of being the next team up. The Wolfpack got rolling very quickly in Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday night, pouring 38 points on the Eagles over the game’s first 10 minutes.
Wolfpack grinds out 65-54 win at Georgia
Tonight’s game had just a slightly different feel to it from the Iowa game, but the result was the same: a quality road win for NC State. The Wolfpack had its work cut out, what with Jada Boyd sidelined with an ankle injury, and for a while there it looked like this was just not State’s night.
Game thread: Coppin State vs. NC State
It’s another dreaded Bally Sports game, which for in-market fans without the channel probably means trying to find a pirated stream. TV: RSN (Bally Sports South)
Coppin State is not your typical tomato can
Coppin State arrives in Raleigh in the midst of a nine-game road trip. The Eagles have 17 non-conference games this season, and 14 are road games—such is life for programs like this one, which need that guarantee money to pay the bills. It’s not going so bad for CSU,...
