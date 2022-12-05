ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

United Furniture baron David Belford, who fired all his workers, founded charity for sick kids

The owner of United Furniture Industries has been noted for his philanthropic efforts in past years — even as he has landed in legal scraps and contentious bankruptcy proceedings, according to news reports and court documents. David Belford — who made headlines last week for abruptly yanking jobs and health insurance for his 2,700 workers — founded a charity for sick children and donated $10 million to establish a spinal cord injury research center at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center — a Columbus, Ohio facility named after Victoria’s Secret’s billionaire founder, Les Wexner. In 2008, he established the Belford Family Charitable...
