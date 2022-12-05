Read full article on original website
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
West Palm Beach industrial area gets makeover as ritzy designers, antique dealers move in
West Palm Beach’s Georgia Avenue, a raw industrial sanctum of World War II-era Quonset huts, asphalt and the clank and whir and vroom of car repairs underway, is ablush with burgeoning refinement. Elegantly-hued design studios and high-end boutiques in lapis, spearmint green and sophisticated celadon are blooming between the...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton station: Top takeaways as the eagerly anticipated opening approaches
Brightline’s new Boca Raton station will open for business in mere weeks and city officials are brimming with optimism, declaring it a “game-changer” that could transform the city into an attractive hub for new businesses and cultural attractions. A heavily-anticipated project, the Boca Raton Brightline station is expected to open this month, a company spokeswoman said, declining to announce a ...
WPBF News 25
Wanted: Those recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to participate in clinical trials
ATLANTIS, Fla. — Bluestar Genomics Inc., an early cancer detection company is initiating clinical trials for early detection of pancreatic cancer and JEM Research, a Headlands Research site in South Florida, is one of the locations taking part. Dr. David Halpert, at JEM Research, is the principal investigator. CLINICAL...
bocaratontribune.com
Marla and Steve Garchik Make Generous Gift to Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
Boca Raton, FL – Marla and Steve Garchik have generously gifted $1 million to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Steve is the founder of The Garchik Family Foundation, which was started in memory of his father. Marla is an active board member of the Foundation.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds Internist – Jason Ceavers, M.D.
December 6, 2022 – Jason Ceavers, M.D. has joined Holy Cross Health, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Ceavers provided care for the LGBTQ community at the Holy Cross Health Wilton Manors...
School District of Palm Beach County announces graduation schedule
The School District of Palm Beach County has announced the schedule of graduation ceremonies in 2023 for 32 schools, academies and programs.
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
cw34.com
Delray Beach woman survives lung cancer twice
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lung cancer makes up a quarter of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. This year there's been more than 236,740 new cases of lung cancer, and 130,180 people have been killed by the medical condition. CBS12 News spoke with a Delray...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
cw34.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
Food Editor: What’s hot? New BBQ joint, best restaurant of 2022 + coquito cookies
Nevs Barbecue has revved up a north county Publix plaza. Maybe it’s the smoky aroma coming from the smoker out back. Maybe it’s the excitement about a rare barbecue joint making a debut in Palm Beach Gardens. But former fine-dining chef Tommy Nevill’s new spot has been busy since it opened Nov. 28.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
cw34.com
Jupiter High School on lockdown following medical emergency with student
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
Palm Beach County schools reviewing LGBTQ+ policies after state raises legal questions
Florida education leaders are taking aim at several LGBTQ+ protections by the School District of Palm Beach County, calling them a violation of state law and pressing for a response by the end of the week. School board members are expected to weigh in during their meeting Wednesday afternoon, addressing a letter that Jacob...
cbs12.com
Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
Consumers beware: Her spa treatments led to an unauthorized loan
Pompano Beach resident Shirley Kelley, 88, walked into a Deerfield Beach spa last December wanting a single $60 facial treatment. Unfortunately, that’s when her problems began. Instead, the spa owner convinced her to purchase a series of more extensive – and more expensive – monthly treatments. “He talked to...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Premier Cardiologists to join Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group
December 5, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to welcome the area’s premier cardiologists Craig D. Vogel, DO, FACC, Rahul Aggarwal, MD and James Michael Gardner, Jr., DO, to the expanding Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group. “Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal...
