Palm Beach Gardens, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline’s new Boca Raton station: Top takeaways as the eagerly anticipated opening approaches

Brightline’s new Boca Raton station will open for business in mere weeks and city officials are brimming with optimism, declaring it a “game-changer” that could transform the city into an attractive hub for new businesses and cultural attractions. A heavily-anticipated project, the Boca Raton Brightline station is expected to open this month, a company spokeswoman said, declining to announce a ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Wanted: Those recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to participate in clinical trials

ATLANTIS, Fla. — Bluestar Genomics Inc., an early cancer detection company is initiating clinical trials for early detection of pancreatic cancer and JEM Research, a Headlands Research site in South Florida, is one of the locations taking part. Dr. David Halpert, at JEM Research, is the principal investigator. CLINICAL...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Internist – Jason Ceavers, M.D.

December 6, 2022 – Jason Ceavers, M.D. has joined Holy Cross Health, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Ceavers provided care for the LGBTQ community at the Holy Cross Health Wilton Manors...
WILTON MANORS, FL
tripsavvy.com

9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Delray Beach woman survives lung cancer twice

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lung cancer makes up a quarter of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. This year there's been more than 236,740 new cases of lung cancer, and 130,180 people have been killed by the medical condition. CBS12 News spoke with a Delray...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
JUPITER, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Premier Cardiologists to join Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group

December 5, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to welcome the area’s premier cardiologists Craig D. Vogel, DO, FACC, Rahul Aggarwal, MD and James Michael Gardner, Jr., DO, to the expanding Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group. “Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal...
JUPITER, FL

