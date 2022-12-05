If you watch football for long enough, you start to think you’ve seen everything the sport has to offer. Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, you can check this one off the list. During Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins had yet to find themselves on the scoresheet, sitting down 10-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening minutes of the second quarter. With the Dolphins on their own 41-yard line and facing a second and three, Jeff Wilson Jr. received the handoff and got the yards for a first down. But then, disaster struck and Wilson fumbled the football in the middle of a pile of bodies.

26 MINUTES AGO