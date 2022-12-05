Dallas-based Lincoln Advisors has acquired the Northwest Medical Center, a 149,202-square-foot, four-story medical office building in Atlanta, according to a Dec. 9 report from ConnectCRE. The building currently houses 25 tenants, and is 81 percent leased. The average tenant has 9.4 years remaining on their lease. The building is also...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO