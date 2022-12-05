ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Commissioners Have Full Agenda on Dec 12

The Washington County Commissioners will have a long list of items to consider and discuss when they meet on Monday, December 12 for their regular meeting at 9:30 am in their meeting room on the second floor of 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Items include setting up and collecting...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ramona Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals

A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday afternoon on charges alleging cruelty to animals. According to an affidavit, a member of the OK Alliance for animals received pictures of a dog malnourished and eating the carcass of another dog at the residence of Stephen Thompson. A...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County

Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Seneca Police seek to identify individuals

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
SENECA, MO
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata School Board Meeting Scheduled for Dec 12

The Nowata School Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 pm on Monday, December 12 in the Nowata High School Commons Area at 707 West Osage in Nowata. On the agenda are reports for November from various departments and financial funds, a status report for the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association, the principal reports from each school, a superintendent’s report on the Hickory Creek Wind Project, roof repairs and the purchase of a mini bus, and discussion of a possible trip of six students to Washington DC.
NOWATA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney Police Arrest Minor For DUI

A traffic stop in Caney results in arrest for Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21. Earlier this week an officer with the Caney Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota truck that failed to use a turn signal. During his investigation he believed the driver to be intoxicated. After a field sobriety test 20-year-old Camdyn Melchiori of Caney was transported to the Caney Police Department where he was arrested for unsafe driving, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and unlawful use of an ID card. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for formal charges to be filed.
CANEY, KS
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder

Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi

WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
WELCH, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Hometown Christmas Parade

Join the Nowata City of Commerce on December 10, 2022 as they host the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors during the afternoon as well as activities. The theme this year will be a Suessical Christmas. It will be taking place in downtown Nowata on Cherokee Ave. Vendors will...
NOWATA, OK

