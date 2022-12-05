Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners Have Full Agenda on Dec 12
The Washington County Commissioners will have a long list of items to consider and discuss when they meet on Monday, December 12 for their regular meeting at 9:30 am in their meeting room on the second floor of 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Items include setting up and collecting...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ramona Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday afternoon on charges alleging cruelty to animals. According to an affidavit, a member of the OK Alliance for animals received pictures of a dog malnourished and eating the carcass of another dog at the residence of Stephen Thompson. A...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County
Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call
Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Armed activists march in Tulsa, claim inmate was wrongfully convicted of rape
TULSA, Okla. — A small group of armed activists, including the original Black Panthers, marched from Greenwood to the Tulsa County Courthouse in support of a man who they claim was wrongfully convicted of rape. Pamela Smith is an advocate for rape victims. She, along with the original Black...
Seneca Police seek to identify individuals
SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata School Board Meeting Scheduled for Dec 12
The Nowata School Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 pm on Monday, December 12 in the Nowata High School Commons Area at 707 West Osage in Nowata. On the agenda are reports for November from various departments and financial funds, a status report for the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association, the principal reports from each school, a superintendent’s report on the Hickory Creek Wind Project, roof repairs and the purchase of a mini bus, and discussion of a possible trip of six students to Washington DC.
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Arrest Minor For DUI
A traffic stop in Caney results in arrest for Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21. Earlier this week an officer with the Caney Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota truck that failed to use a turn signal. During his investigation he believed the driver to be intoxicated. After a field sobriety test 20-year-old Camdyn Melchiori of Caney was transported to the Caney Police Department where he was arrested for unsafe driving, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and unlawful use of an ID card. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for formal charges to be filed.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi
WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Hometown Christmas Parade
Join the Nowata City of Commerce on December 10, 2022 as they host the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors during the afternoon as well as activities. The theme this year will be a Suessical Christmas. It will be taking place in downtown Nowata on Cherokee Ave. Vendors will...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two in custody after victim shows up in Joplin with multiple stab wounds
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds. Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City are the suspects in the case. The victim reported she was...
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
KTUL
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
Around 200 sick in an SEK school district; cleaning scheduled
A 4-State school district closes for the rest of the week starting tomorrow due to hundreds being out sick.
