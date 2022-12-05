Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 180 restricted after rollover crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash happened in the 8000 block of Route 180. First responders on the scene said one person was trapped inside the wreckage.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Pedestrian Hit in Ross County by Vehicle
ROSS – Emergency services are in route to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Ross County around 1 pm. According to early reports, a man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in the area of SR-28 and Maple Grove road. The man on the bike is complaining of a leg injury at this time.
wchstv.com
Ohio State Police: Driver killed after striking dump truck in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Athens County, Ohio. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville died after his vehicle struck the back of a dump truck Thursday while traveling westbound on Route 50 near River Road in Athens, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Truck hits bicyclist near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a crash along Route 28 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a truck hit a person on a bicycle. First responders at the scene said the bicyclist was suffering from an apparent leg injury. The individual was transported to Adena...
sciotopost.com
Update – Serious Rollover Crash Outside of Laurelville
LAURELVILLE – A single-vehicle rollover occured in the area of 8995 SR-180 around 4 pm on Thursday. Accoridng to early reports the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its top trapping someone inside, reports came in that the vehicle then caught fire. When the fire department got on the scene they reported that the car was smoking but not on fire, but the person was trapped inside.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in rollover crash on Route 56
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 11 a.m. today. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 56 just east of Huber-Hitler Road in Pickaway County. Initial reports say the driver lost control on a...
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A deputy’s quick actions save a motorist from drowning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorist is lucky to be alive today thanks to a Franklin County deputy. According to the sheriff’s office, a 9-1-1 call came in Thursday afternoon regarding a vehicle that had went into the water at Alton Darby Creek near the area of Walker Road.
Overnight fire destroys lower level of apartment building in Southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus. Posts Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on Prince George Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. has highest number of distracted driving crashes in southern Ohio
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ross County has the highest number of crashes involving distracted drivers in southern Ohio. Since 2017, the patrol reports that over 620 vehicle crashes have occurred in the county. In 2022 alone, there have been 40 vehicle accidents, one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
cwcolumbus.com
Man dead after car crashes into three condos along Refugee Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into condominiums along Refugee Road early Sunday morning. The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash that happened at approximately 2:37 a.m., OSHP officials said in a statement. Robert Williams,...
Clinton-Massie HS students killed in Tuesday night Clinton County crash
18-year-old Rosalinda Mendoza and 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie were killed in a Tuesday night crash along State Route 73 in Clinton County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
NEW DETAILS: Human remains found in Lucasville had teeth recently removed
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human remains in Lucasville. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, “after a preliminary review of the remains, the biological profile suggests a white female between the ages of 30-50 being of average height, no upper teeth, no lower teeth (recently removed). This female has an abnormal growth on the right side of her scapula which may have caused it to project from the back differently than the left scapula, being from a birth defect. This may or may not have been visible. In addition, two right ribs are fused along most of the length of the ribs. The review suggests that the remains are less than two years old.”
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Coroner rules 4-year-old Columbus girl's drowning death accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near...
