Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 180 restricted after rollover crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash happened in the 8000 block of Route 180. First responders on the scene said one person was trapped inside the wreckage.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Pedestrian Hit in Ross County by Vehicle

ROSS – Emergency services are in route to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Ross County around 1 pm. According to early reports, a man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in the area of SR-28 and Maple Grove road. The man on the bike is complaining of a leg injury at this time.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Truck hits bicyclist near Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a crash along Route 28 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a truck hit a person on a bicycle. First responders at the scene said the bicyclist was suffering from an apparent leg injury. The individual was transported to Adena...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Serious Rollover Crash Outside of Laurelville

LAURELVILLE – A single-vehicle rollover occured in the area of 8995 SR-180 around 4 pm on Thursday. Accoridng to early reports the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its top trapping someone inside, reports came in that the vehicle then caught fire. When the fire department got on the scene they reported that the car was smoking but not on fire, but the person was trapped inside.
LAURELVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in rollover crash on Route 56

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 11 a.m. today. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 56 just east of Huber-Hitler Road in Pickaway County. Initial reports say the driver lost control on a...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A deputy’s quick actions save a motorist from drowning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorist is lucky to be alive today thanks to a Franklin County deputy. According to the sheriff’s office, a 9-1-1 call came in Thursday afternoon regarding a vehicle that had went into the water at Alton Darby Creek near the area of Walker Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving

CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man dead after car crashes into three condos along Refugee Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into condominiums along Refugee Road early Sunday morning. The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash that happened at approximately 2:37 a.m., OSHP officials said in a statement. Robert Williams,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

NEW DETAILS: Human remains found in Lucasville had teeth recently removed

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human remains in Lucasville. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, “after a preliminary review of the remains, the biological profile suggests a white female between the ages of 30-50 being of average height, no upper teeth, no lower teeth (recently removed). This female has an abnormal growth on the right side of her scapula which may have caused it to project from the back differently than the left scapula, being from a birth defect. This may or may not have been visible. In addition, two right ribs are fused along most of the length of the ribs. The review suggests that the remains are less than two years old.”
LUCASVILLE, OH

