LUCASVILLE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human remains in Lucasville. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, “after a preliminary review of the remains, the biological profile suggests a white female between the ages of 30-50 being of average height, no upper teeth, no lower teeth (recently removed). This female has an abnormal growth on the right side of her scapula which may have caused it to project from the back differently than the left scapula, being from a birth defect. This may or may not have been visible. In addition, two right ribs are fused along most of the length of the ribs. The review suggests that the remains are less than two years old.”

LUCASVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO