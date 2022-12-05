Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars available to NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Bat Attack Suspect ArrestedBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
Are you among the best dressed in NYC? Let Maurice Kamara of the viral TikTok hit The People Gallery be the judge.
Maurice Kamara, a luxury fashion stylist from Brooklyn, is the content creator behind the viral fashion page The People Gallery.
cntraveler.com
New York City's Hotel Scene Is More Glamorous Than Ever
Hotel trends sweep over New York City in waves. The last sea change began in the 1980s, when Studio 54 impresario Ian Schrager pioneered the concept of the boutique hotel and “lobby socializing,” making the sleek bar with a 20-foot fireplace at his Royalton the hottest spot in town, as fashionable New Yorkers jockeyed to get past the velvet rope. Simply put, Schrager turned hotels into scenes.
bkreader.com
A Hero’s Homecoming: An Evening with Angela Davis in Fort Greene
Angela Y. Davis, the iconic activist at the center of the Black Liberation, feminist, queer and prison abolitionist movements, was welcomed for an on-stage conversation with political scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Fort Greene on Friday. The event was more than just a book talk...
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
You can now find a giant new sculpture of Biggie by the Brooklyn Bridge
“Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” is a new 9-foot-tall sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace that was just installed in Dumbo at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Specifically, you’ll find the new work at the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC rent-stabilized one-bedroom rentals for under $2,600 a month
Landing a rent-stabilized apartment has long been a way to make living in New York City much more affordable. That’s because rent increases for these apartments are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board. The current limit is 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases. You’re also guaranteed a lease renewal, and you can’t be kicked out as long as you pay your rent and don’t break the rules of your lease. (That's a big contrast with market-rate apartments, where landlords can hike rents as much as they want or opt not to renew your lease for no reason.)
NYC's BLM Boulevard Needs Some TLC
NYC's BLM Boulevard needs some TLC.Photo by(CARME PARRAMON/iStock) The Black Lives Matter Movement was a big one. Everyone was stuck in their lives during a global pause when racism and hatred became the focus of racially-fuelled situations that unfolded across the country. You recall George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and the list goes on.
New York City declared the most expensive city in the world
As New Yorkers, we've always known that living in New York City was expensive compared to other cities worldwide. Many often believed it to be the most expensive in the world. Still, it wasn't until a report released in recent days by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that declared New York City to, in fact, be the most expensive city on the planet.
NY1
Morning Briefing: 4 shot in the Bronx; lawmakers' plans to tackle maternal mortality
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Look for passing light rain today, especially near noon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s. The sun will be back tomorrow. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. 4 people, including 3 teens, shot in the Bronx.
New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
pix11.com
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD
Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: …. Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets...
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams discusses controversial new approach to NYC homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Good Day New York to discuss his controversial new policy to start forcing homeless people who are determined to be suffering a "mental health crisis" off the streets and out of the subway system. They will be taken to a hospital for evaluation even if they refuse to go on their own.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Comments / 0