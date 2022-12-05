ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders WR Davante Adams has another monster performance

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Raiders traded a first and second-round pick for Davante Adams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. At the time, that seemed like a lot of draft capital, but a worthwhile game for the Raiders as they needed a No. 1 receiver.

But after 12 games, you can make an argument that the trade was an absolute steal for the Raiders. Every single week, Adams is posting huge numbers and he’s been able to keep the offense afloat despite not having Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

Adams had another monster performance in Week 13, catching eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. It was the seventh time this season Adams totaled at least 100 receiving yards and it was the fourth time he’s scored at least two touchdowns in a single game.

Through 12 games, Adams has totaled nearly 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s well on his way to another All-Pro selection as he’s established himself as one of the best receivers in the league. It’s been quite the season for the former Green Bay star in his first year with the Raiders.

