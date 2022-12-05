Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa CNHi Strikers Are Getting A Helpful Hand This Holiday Season
It’s been seven months since the workers of Case New Holland Industrial first took to the picket line over labor negations. 430 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa
As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?
Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Donated Venison Not Tested For Deer-Killing Disease In Iowa
As the first deer shotgun season nears its end and the second season begins, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds people of the HUSH program. HUSH stands for Help us Stop Hunger. This program along with the Iowa Deer Exchange, helps hunters provide others with venison… legally. It is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Iowans May Want To Rethink Their Favorite Truck Brand
Here in Iowa and in the United States, we love our pickup trucks. Kelly Blue Book came out with its list of the best-selling cars in 2022, the top three vehicles were trucks. The Ford F Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and the Ram Pickup trifecta dominated vehicle sales this year. In...
The Iowa State Fair Announced the First Grandstand Act of 2023
Yesterday evening, the Iowa State Fair teased a major concert announcement for 2023. They revealed on social media that they would be unveiling the very first Grandstand act for 2023 at 7 a.m. on December 7th! The teaser showed a blurred out photo with a big question mark on it and the caption gave fans two clues:
NE Iowa’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in the Cedar Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring...
Iowa Lottery To Allow Less Time for Winners To Claim Their Prize
Iowa Lottery Vice President Mary Neubauer says there are between 1.2 and 1.5 million dollars worth of tickets that expire in Iowa each year without the prize being claimed. There are multiple very good reasons why a lottery winner might take their time in claiming their winnings. After recovering from the initial shock, it could be you need time to breathe and get your legal and financial affairs in order before long-lost friends and relatives suddenly start to come out of the woodwork. Maybe the person just misplaced the ticket (wouldn't that be a bummer?)
Country Star Cancels Iowa Show After Health Scare
One country singer was set to take to the stage in Iowa for a holiday show in early December. Unfortunately, she had to back out at the last minute due to a health concern. LeAnn Rimes has been on the road this month performing a series of holiday shows all across the country. The 'How Do I Live' singer was set to make a few more stops before rapping up the tour for the year.
Is This Legal? Iowa DOT Weighs In On… Unique Trailer [PHOTOS]
Now here’s something you don’t see every day, never mind just driving around on Iowa streets. I grew up around trucks. My family owns a milk trucking business so I have been no stranger to the workings of an 18-wheeler. Now can I hop in one and drive it? No, but that’s beside the point here.
Iowa Royalty Meets Actual Royalty…Sort Of
It's not every day that you get to work with royalty. Iowa's golden boy once worked alongside one of the most well-known women in the world. One of the most highly anticipated royal docuseries is now available to stream. The Netflix documentary series "Harry and Meghan' dropped on December 8th with three episodes.
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Latest Setback Means Iowa TV Show Not Likely To Happen
There are new developments this week in the long-planned "Field of Dreams" television series. The Des Moines Register says the team behind the show is putting the project on hold and will decline the $6 million grant awarded for its production in Iowa by Governor Kim Reynolds and state officials.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
The 3 Useful Essentials Iowans Need Before Snow Arrives
'Tis the season! No, not just Christmas cookies, lights, family, and gifts. It's also the season for s-s-s-snow! It's been on the ground for a few weeks now in our neighbors to the north, Minnesota, and, it's in the forecast for Northeast Iowa today. While it could very well still...
Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0