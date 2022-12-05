Iowa Lottery Vice President Mary Neubauer says there are between 1.2 and 1.5 million dollars worth of tickets that expire in Iowa each year without the prize being claimed. There are multiple very good reasons why a lottery winner might take their time in claiming their winnings. After recovering from the initial shock, it could be you need time to breathe and get your legal and financial affairs in order before long-lost friends and relatives suddenly start to come out of the woodwork. Maybe the person just misplaced the ticket (wouldn't that be a bummer?)

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO