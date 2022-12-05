Read full article on original website
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Cover Of New Autobiography, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Alundra Blayze is releasing an autobiography soon, and the cover has been revealed!. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE's The Bump streamed on YouTube earlier today. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac,...
Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair’s Issue With Him
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he has no idea what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's issue is with him as well as how it is possible that he may have said something along the way that he meant for it to be funny, but was taken the wrong way.
Gillberg Says WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Is Scared Of Him
Former WWE Star Duane “Gillberg” Gill appeared on Renee Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he has asked WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to face him in a match a bunch of times, but he won't do it and he thinks the reason is that Goldberg is scared of him.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross go up against each other in a Triple Threat #1 Contender's Qualifying Match for next week's episode of RAW. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during WWE RAW this past Monday night.
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold To Wrestle Again
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as why fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold should not return to in-ring action again and how his mach at WrestleMania 38 this past April against Kevin Owens was a tremendous swan song and it was his favorite match of the night.
Jeff Jarrett Defends AEW Bringing In Bow Wow For Rivalry With Jade Cargill
Not everyone is a fan of the ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling pitting undefeated TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and hip-hop star / actor Bow Wow. Jeff Jarrett understands the reason it is included on AEW programming, and even defended the decision during the latest episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.
WWE News: NXT Top 10 Moments, Throwback NXT Women's Title Match (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the New Day, Drew Gulak, Axiom, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional NXT content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Re-live the...
Sonjay Dutt Sounds Off On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW, His Friendship With Satnam Singh
Sonjay Dutt recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett joining AEW, as well as his friendship with Satnam Singh. Featured below are...
Renee Paquette Talks About Sami Zayn's Role In The Bloodline In WWE
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn's work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Josh Woods Comments On His Boxing Skills, Interest In Pure Rules Match With Jake Hager
Josh Woods is familiar with the "sweet science." The pro wrestling star recently spoke about his boxing skills, as well as his thoughts on a "Pure Rules" showdown with Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star Jake Hager during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Featured below are...
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guest Revealed (Photo)
WWE Main Event (12/8) Main airs every Thursday at 6 PM on Huku.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks The Finals Of The SmackDown World Cup Should Have Main-Evented FOX
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the finals of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Santos Escobar should have been the main event of a bigger show on FOX, instead of FS1 as well as how they could have had a bigger audience and a platform of elevating these two WWE Superstars.
Taya Valkyrie Talks About Toughest Knockouts In IMPACT, Her Return To The Company
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, who the toughest Knockouts in the company are, working with Rosemary and more.
Dustin Rhodes On His Decision To Retire From Pro Wrestling Once His AEW Contract Expires
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as his decision to retire from in-ring competition once his AEW contract expires later this year. Dustin Rhodes said:. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke...
Cary Silkin Says He Will Have To Miss ROH FInal Battle, Shares Retro Event Card (Photo)
ROH FInal Battle (12/10) ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena. ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta. ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle...
Booker T Says He Doesn’t Think The Rock Needs To Win The Royal Rumble To Face Roman Reigns
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how if the WWE had WWE legend The Rock, who is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, appear in the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, then he would definitely have The Rock win the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Scott Hall's 2007 Return To TNA, Altercation Between Kevin Nash And Samoa Joe
During the latest recording of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling talent Jeff Jarrett reflected on Scott Hall's return to Total Nonstop Action. Jarrett also discussed an altercation between Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe, as well as a number of other topics. Check out the comments from Double J below.
Dax Harwood Addresses Speculation Over FTR's Future Ahead Of Tonight's AEW Dynamite Title Match
Could the "Top Guys out" catchphrase be a sign of things to come for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler?. Harwood, one-half of the reigning ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter on Wednesday and addressed the recent speculation over FTR's future status. The pro wrestling veteran acknowledged the...
Tony Khan Explains Situation Involving William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
-- Current AEW personality William Regal has been in the news lately with reports indicating that he is headed back to WWE at the end of the year. This led to some confusion regarding his contractual status as Regal only joined AEW this past spring after getting released by WWE. AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke to the media and cleared up Regal's situation, revealing that Regal approached him and requested that another option year on his existing contract not be picked up as he had wishes to rejoin WWE and work with his son. Khan then alluded to the timing of the ask coinciding with his mother's health issues and he didn't want to stand in the way of two family members who wanted to work together. Khan also added that under the terms agreed to by both sides, Regal won't be appearing on WWE TV next year, and instead will focus on coaching talent.
Shane Taylor Says Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV Is Chance For His "Jay-Z Moment"
"Allow me to reintroduce myself ..." The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the "Swerve in our Glory" duo of Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Keith Lee.
