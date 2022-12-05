-- Current AEW personality William Regal has been in the news lately with reports indicating that he is headed back to WWE at the end of the year. This led to some confusion regarding his contractual status as Regal only joined AEW this past spring after getting released by WWE. AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke to the media and cleared up Regal's situation, revealing that Regal approached him and requested that another option year on his existing contract not be picked up as he had wishes to rejoin WWE and work with his son. Khan then alluded to the timing of the ask coinciding with his mother's health issues and he didn't want to stand in the way of two family members who wanted to work together. Khan also added that under the terms agreed to by both sides, Regal won't be appearing on WWE TV next year, and instead will focus on coaching talent.

2 DAYS AGO