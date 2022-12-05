Read full article on original website
Related
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Vivica A. Fox stars in ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ with Ashanti, Robin Givens, and more
Vivica A. Fox is booked and busy but she couldn’t say no to starring in a contemporary twist to a holiday classic produced by one of the sexiest men alive. Fox stars in VH1’s “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” which is executive produced by Idris Elba and consists of many well-known names. “When I heard […]
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
New this week: ‘Banshees,’ Whitney Houston, ‘High on Life’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” director Martin McDonagh reteams with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of the playwright’s feature debut, 2008′s “In Bruges.” The results are just as good. On a small island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, they play longtime pals whose friendship abruptly and a little mysteriously comes to an end. Both Farrell and Gleeson have already won awards for their performances. It’s still playing in theaters but on Tuesday it reaches video on demand. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “an aching reverie about friendship and fulfillment that is one of the very best films of the year.”
How the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hair and makeup navigated the challenge of shooting underwater [Exclusive Video Interview]
When “Black Panther” hair department head Camille Friend and makeup department head Joel Harlow reunited to work on the film’s blockbuster sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the first challenge they had to meet was literally all wet. Because the new film introduces Talokan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the undersea kingdom ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia), Friend and Harlow had to figure out how to make sure their hair and makeup work could withstand the underwater conditions – a complication some productions no doubt would’ve just worked around. “A lot of films, when you end up shooting underwater stuff, it’s...
The Many Lives of ‘The Hours’ Echo Through Contemporary Opera
It may be hard for devoted cinephiles to imagine anyone other than Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore as the three leads in “The Hours,” but trust that The Metropolitan Opera found their counterparts in the classical world. Michael Cunningham’s 1998 novel gets a third life, fitting for its tripartite story structure, in the Met’s poetic adaptation of the poignant story of three women living the same day across decades. Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Joyce DiDonato lead The Met’s gorgeous new production, gathering three of the singing world’s most revered divas onto one stage for a rare collaboration. This...
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Aerosmith cancels their last two shows in their Las Vegas residency due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler.
Comments / 0