AdWeek
Twitter Toolbox Third-Party Developer Initiative to Shut Down Dec. 15
The tidal wave of changes in the Elon Musk era at Twitter is heading toward the platform’s third-party developer community, as the Twitter Toolbox initiative that debuted in February will be shuttered Dec. 15. Ivan Mehta of TechCrunch reported that developers involved in the project received emails earlier this...
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Disney+ Basic Not Available Everywhere
Disney+’s ad-supported tier, Disney+ Basic, is not available on all devices. The cheaper version, which launched Thursday for $7.99 per month, is not currently available on Roku devices, for instance. This means that if users have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic, they cannot subscribe to this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on those devices.
Tools of the Trade: Judy Su of Blue State
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Assembly, Disqo, Mother & More
Agencies are continuing to grow throughout Q4 with new rounds of hires, promotions and team shifts. Dive in to see our favorites from this week. AI Digital hired Sandeep Gill as its first chief financial officer. Gill will lead AI Digital’s financial planning and streamline processes to promote excellence and growth.
To Refresh an Iconic Brand, Cointreau Introduces an Enigmatic Mascot Who Can Stop Time
How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker. Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient...
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop
Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer
After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
