Twitter Toolbox Third-Party Developer Initiative to Shut Down Dec. 15

The tidal wave of changes in the Elon Musk era at Twitter is heading toward the platform’s third-party developer community, as the Twitter Toolbox initiative that debuted in February will be shuttered Dec. 15. Ivan Mehta of TechCrunch reported that developers involved in the project received emails earlier this...
Disney+ Basic Not Available Everywhere

Disney+’s ad-supported tier, Disney+ Basic, is not available on all devices. The cheaper version, which launched Thursday for $7.99 per month, is not currently available on Roku devices, for instance. This means that if users have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic, they cannot subscribe to this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on those devices.
Tools of the Trade: Judy Su of Blue State

Tools of the Trade: Judy Su of Blue State
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Assembly, Disqo, Mother & More

Agencies are continuing to grow throughout Q4 with new rounds of hires, promotions and team shifts. Dive in to see our favorites from this week. AI Digital hired Sandeep Gill as its first chief financial officer. Gill will lead AI Digital’s financial planning and streamline processes to promote excellence and growth.
To Refresh an Iconic Brand, Cointreau Introduces an Enigmatic Mascot Who Can Stop Time

How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker. Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient...
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier

It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop

Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer

After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
