Clemson 'stands at the top' for latest RB offer Streko
Saturday is a day Peyton Streko will never forget. Clemson coaches called and offered the 2023 running back. "I got the news from Coach Sorrells (senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells) and Coach (...)
Tigers' Game Plan in Orange Bowl: 'You had better score'
The Clemson Tigers are preparing for a shootout in South Florida.
Former Clemson QB not done playing
A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl. For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers (...)
College football recruiting update: Deion trying to flip Clemson 5-star
Deion Sanders has more than proved his skill as a recruiter since entering the ranks of college football coaches, and now after being hired at Colorado, he's getting to work trying to flip recruits from other schools. Five-star Clemson pledge Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to ...
Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett
They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Clemson Football continues off the field excellence
Nobody does it better on and off the field than Clemson football. Paw Journey is a big part of the Tigers success off the field. Clemson Football took to twitter to show off the success of the recent Career (...)
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Presbyterian
South Carolina is coming off a massive win over Georgetown and looks to build on that momentum against Presbyterian.
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
SC woman signed resident out of nursing home, fraudulently became power of attorney, AG says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of signing a resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney and then stealing the resident's money, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
2 nurses charged after nursing facility residents wounds worsened, investigators say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two Upstate nurses have been charged with neglecting to care for the wounds of two residents of a skilled nursing facility, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office. Officials with the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit arrested Alyssa Paige Morris, 22, of Cowpens, and...
