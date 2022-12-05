Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
dawgnation.com
Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt says Volunteers would beat Georgia in rematch
You can’t knock Jalin Hyatt for his confidence. The Tennessee wide receiver was asked if his Volunteers would win in a rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs if the two teams met in a playoff-type setting. Georgia won the first matchup 27-13 in Sanford Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh explains his plans for UT’s Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who accepted an offer to become the new head coach at South Florida this past weekend, confirmed this week that he won’t be coaching UT’s offense in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Golesh was asked by a reporter in Tampa about...
atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
atozsports.com
Quote from Alex Golesh shows there’s only one choice to serve as Josh Heupel’s new offensive coordinator at Tennessee
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh’s departure for USF didn’t come as a big surprise. He was expected to garner interest as a head coach option for numerous programs and the feeling was that he’d land a head coaching job this offseason.
Centre Daily
Touted Corner Back Gibson Shutting Recruitment Down, Set to Join Vols Later This Month
Tennessee outlasted a strong push from Georgia coming out of the summer to secure the commitment of highly touted cornerback, Rickey Gibson. However, the Vols have never stopped recruiting Gibson, as he is one of the most underrated prospects in the country still that other teams are not going to give up on. Most recently, Defensive Coordinator, Tim Banks was in to see Gibson earlier this week once the contact period opened back up.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
atozsports.com
The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field
The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Two Weeks From Early Signing Period
With December in full swing, all eyes in the college football world are on the transfer portal. For good reason too. More than 1,000 players entered the portal on the first day it was open and nearly every team across the country will look to improve their roster through the portal.
Eric Mac Lain expects a beatdown
Former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain discussed his excitement and expectations for Clemson's upcoming Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee. Mac Lain was originally committed (...)
WATE
Tennessee preparing for the Orange Bowl
The College Football Playoff committee announced that the University of Tennessee will play against Clemson University in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff committee announced that the University of Tennessee will play against Clemson University in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Lance Williams named 3A Mr. Football.
SEC WR Gets Transfer Portal Offer From Vols, Could Visit Soon
Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas officially entered the transfer portal on Monday morning. Since his name hit the portal, he has already picked up offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah, and multiple others. Thomas initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer ...
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
Live Design
University Of Tennessee Basketball Games Go Big With Bandit Lites Donation
KNOXVILLE, TN – It has become a tradition that when the Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team and The Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team take to the court at Thompson-Boling Arena, they make their grand entrance with a system donated by Bandit Lites. The world class lighting keeps fans engaged from the moment they enter the arena until the final buzzer sounds.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
UT selling game jerseys, helmets, cleats and other athletics gear at 1-day-only inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you want to get your hands on some rare Vols merch, the University of Tennessee will be holding a special one-day athletics inventory sale inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center next Monday. On Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tennessee Athletics will host a public...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert
"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
