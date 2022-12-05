ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) attempts to catch the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) defends in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos

Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. "It's not looking good right now," Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Wednesday. Sutton, 27, has played in every game this season, collecting 52 receptions for 688 yards, both team highs. It's the latest...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders

Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Greeneville Sun

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
The Greeneville Sun

NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys

Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

