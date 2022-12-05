ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

bestofswla.com

LSU: From Chumps To Champs

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
LSUCountry

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
KPEL 96.5

STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See

The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award

Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
brproud.com

Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
WKRG News 5

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
WAFB

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

