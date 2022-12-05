Read full article on original website
bestofswla.com
LSU: From Chumps To Champs
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
NOLA.com
For St. Charles to win another state championship, it must face an LSU coach’s son who plays quarterback
Reigning state champion St. Charles will face a title-winning quarterback from another state when the second-seeded Comets go against No. 4 Dunham in the Division III select state championship set for 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Caesars Superdome. Dunham quarterback Jackson House, whose father is LSU defensive coordinator Matt House,...
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Field set for EBR's Red Stick Invitational basketball tourney, more notes
With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious projects taken on by East Baton Rouge schools. The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls teams...
How did LSU transfers fare at other schools in 2022?
Now that we are a few days into the transfer portal season and have a few players from the 2022 season have entered the portal, it’s a good time to look back at those who have entered the portal in the past out of LSU and how they have performed.
theadvocate.com
Trev Faulk's impact on LCA goes well beyond the football field and the team's trophy case
Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk has been vital in the transformation of the Knights’ football program, taking them from a run-of-the-mill team striving to make the playoffs to a dominant state powerhouse. It’s no coincidence the program has soared to great heights since Faulk took over in 2016. In...
Fans React to Scary Health News about Louisiana Alum Max Mitchell
Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman Max Mitchell has been a bright spot for the New York Jets this season when he's been able to play. Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it didn't take Mitchell long to cement himself as the starting right tackle in New York.
STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See
The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award
Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
brproud.com
Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion. In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
