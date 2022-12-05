Read full article on original website
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Man walks inside North Austin home while homeowner is inside, steals from fridge
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin resident is encouraging neighbors to watch out after a man walked in her back door and tried to make himself at home while she was there. Sloan Foster said on Friday around 7:30 a.m., she heard someone come in the back door. "I heard...
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
CBS Austin
Austin mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called the police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
Report: Austin Justice Coalition, City of Austin no longer part of indicted police officers' lawsuit
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition and the City of Austin have reportedly been dismissed as parties in a lawsuit that several police officers filed earlier this year after they were indicted on aggravated assault charges related to the May 2020 social justice protests. In June, officers Todd...
Man indicted after Bastrop deputy stabbed at East Riverside H-E-B
Jaime Canales, 40, was indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.
1 young woman dead, 1 teen hurt in Manor crash
The Manor Police Department says the crash happened at 10:21 p.m. near U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973.
fox7austin.com
Hays County deputies searching for teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter. HCSO said they are looking for Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez, 18. They said he is wanted out of Caldwell County, and is believed to be in the Kyle area. If you have any...
fox7austin.com
Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block...
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
Marine and family surprised with mortgage-free home in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Thanks to a partnership between Operation Finally Home, Scott Felder Homes and Tiemann Land and Cattle Development, one local Marine and his family have received the donation of a lifetime. Cpl. William Makaafi and his family were surprised with the news Wednesday that they will be...
KVUE
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
20-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Highway 290 in Manor late Wednesday night. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said an SUV was headed east on Highway 290 when another SUV tried to turn on the highway from FM 973 and rear-ended the first SUV.
Woman killed in central Austin crash identified by police
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in central Austin.
Body found in ditch along FM 973 in southeast Austin
A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Man shot and killed on East 6th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
fox7austin.com
East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer
AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
Three fugitives on DPS "Ten Most Wanted" list are back behind bars
Troopers had been looking for 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston for more than a year. He had prior convictions for murder and drug possession and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KVUE
Austin yogurt shop murders still unsolved, 31 years later
It's been 31 excruciating years of questions for three Austin families. Four teenage girls were killed inside the North Austin shop before the building was torched.
Man dies after southeast Austin motorcycle crash in November
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 25 in southeast Austin.
Eater
A Car Crashed Into New Irish Bar Kelly’s in South Austin
A car crashed into the recently opened South Austin Irish pub Kelly’s over the weekend. The accident happened on Saturday, December 3, when the car — a Tesla, according to KVUE — crashed into the front of the restaurant, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Co-owner Joshua Bumb tells Eater that there was no structural damage to the restaurant — they were able to cover the hole that day and reopen for service — and that they filed a police report with the driver. The bar officially opened during Thanksgiving weekend.
