CBS Austin

Austin mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called the police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

20-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Highway 290 in Manor late Wednesday night. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said an SUV was headed east on Highway 290 when another SUV tried to turn on the highway from FM 973 and rear-ended the first SUV.
MANOR, TX
KXAN

Man shot and killed on East 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer

AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A Car Crashed Into New Irish Bar Kelly’s in South Austin

A car crashed into the recently opened South Austin Irish pub Kelly’s over the weekend. The accident happened on Saturday, December 3, when the car — a Tesla, according to KVUE — crashed into the front of the restaurant, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Co-owner Joshua Bumb tells Eater that there was no structural damage to the restaurant — they were able to cover the hole that day and reopen for service — and that they filed a police report with the driver. The bar officially opened during Thanksgiving weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
