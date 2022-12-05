ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The best air fryers for cooking low-fat, easy dinners

Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air, like a powerful mini convection oven, to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep-fat fryer. Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs an average of around £1.05 a day to run, while an...
EatingWell

Air-Fryer Potato Cakes

These potato cakes can be topped with an array of ingredients. Here are our favorite topping combinations to try. Place 10 to 12 fresh sage leaves in the air-fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 300℉ until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes (the leaves will blow around in the basket). Transfer to a paper towel to cool. Divide 1/4 cup crème fraîche, 1 cup chopped apples and the sage leaves among the potato cakes. Garnish with ground cinnamon.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year

Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale. The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
News4Jax.com

8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...

Comments / 0

Community Policy