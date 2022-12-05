Read full article on original website
‘GMA3’ Viewership Jumped 11 Percent After Amy Robach–TJ Holmes Reveal
If ABC News President Kim Godwin really did think that the alleged affair between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach was “ratings gold,” Nielsen numbers seemingly confirmed that hunch. On Thursday, December 1 — one day after the Daily Mail reported that Holm and Robach “have been...
Jonathan Bennett on Why Hallmark’s ‘The Holiday Sitter’ Is ‘for Everybody’
If anyone would have said even five years ago, as their Christmas-movie stock began to escalate, that the Hallmark Channel would make history, folks probably would have run out to a Hallmark store and gotten you a “Get Well Soon” card. Yet here we are, on the eve of The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever LGBQT+-led rom-com and we are so ready to don our gay apparel and get festive.
Kelli Giddish Discusses Her ‘SVU’ Exit: ‘It’s Time in the Rollins Storyline’
Following Amanda Rollins’ exit on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, actress Kelli Giddish is opening up about saying goodbye to her 12-year role on the NBC procedural. “There is a finality to it that wasn’t there yesterday,” Giddish told Variety after Rollins’ final episode, “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree,” aired on Thursday, December 8. “So it feels different than it did before I saw it, which I wasn’t expecting! I kind of said my goodbyes on set. I had that closure, I thought. But last night, just so see how many people were watching and all the kind words I got about Rollins and the show, it was really something special.”
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Ponder Brett’s Romantic Future: ‘Was Casey the Love of Her Life?’
Chicago Fire Season 11 started off on a sad note for “Brettsey” fans: Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) broke up with firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) after both previously acknowledged their long-distance relationship (with him in Oregon) wasn’t working. Before his death, Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas)...
‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Slams ID Docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’
Kevin McHale isn’t happy about The Price of Glee, an upcoming ID docuseries about the Fox musical comedy Glee, on which McHale played Artie Abrams. On Friday, December 9, after a Twitter user shared a Deadline post that said the docuseries will have access to “key” cast members, McHale tweeted, “Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of. This is [wastebasket emoji].”
‘Parks and Recreation’ Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies at 92
The Parks and Recreation community has lost one of its own as star Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The actress who memorably portrayed Ethel Beavers was 92 years old. Slayton-Hughes’ death was reported on December 8 by her family on her Facebook page in a message to fans. “To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen,” the statement began. “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.”
Jason Segel Reflects on the Moment He Knew ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Wasn’t ‘Gonna Make It’
On the list of shows that deserved more seasons, Freaks and Geeks is near the top. The teen dramedy starred Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, Seth Rogen, Martin Starr, John Francis Daley, and more in some of their earliest roles (with creator Paul Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow, no less), exploring the lives of high schoolers (namely the stoner “freaks” and studious “geeks”) in the 1980s.
Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe Exiting Great American Family Over Candace Cameron Bure Comments
Neal Bledsoe won’t have another Christmas at the Drive-In with Danica McKellar on Great American Family. The actor recently announced his decision to leave the cable channel over comments made by Candace Cameron Bure, its chief creative officer, and Bill Abbott, its chief executive. But McKellar, his costar in this year’s Christmas at the Drive-In, thinks he got Bure’s words wrong.
Watch Trevor Noah’s Emotional Farewell to ‘The Daily Show’ (VIDEO)
After seven years of hosting Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is finally saying goodbye as he leaves the late-night talk and satirical news program. A tearful Noah addressed the audience on Thursday (December 8) night, thanking his fans and viewers, particularly giving praise to Black women for their continued support. Noah announced he was leaving the show back in September, telling his audience that his decision stemmed from his love of standup and traveling.
A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’
In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
Kelli Giddish Exits ‘SVU’: Mariska Hargitay & More Pay Tribute
Kelli Giddish‘s final episode on Law & Order: SVU aired on Thursday, December 8, and ahead of the episode, she shared a message of thanks with her fans and followers. “To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU,” wrote Giddish, who played NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins in the Dick Wolf crime-drama. In return, the Law & Order cast and crew shared their love and support for Giddish as they took to social media to say their goodbyes.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner David Graziano Accused of Bullying & Misogyny
David Graziano, the current showrunner of the long-running Dick Wolf crime-drama Law & Order: SVU, has been accused of workplace misconduct, including bullying, volatile behavior, and misogyny. A Los Angeles Times report published on Thursday, December 8, states that more than a dozen people who have worked with Graziano over...
‘George & Tammy’: See George Propose to Tammy in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
George & Tammy made a splash on Showtime and Paramount Network when it premiered December 4, and the excitement continues as we have an exclusive sneak peek at the second episode, aptly titled, “Stand By Your Man.”. In the clip, which you can watch above, country legends and newly...
June Blair, Actress of ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,’ Dies at 90
June Blair, a familiar face of 1950s and 1960s television, has died. The actress and Playboy model was 90. Blair died of natural causes at home in Sherman Oaks, CA, daughter-in-law Susan Nelson told The Hollywood Reporter. The actress’ niece Tracy Kristine Nelson, an alum of Square Pegs and Father...
What’s in Danica McKellar’s Queue? ‘Barry,’ ‘Grace & Frankie’ & More (VIDEO)
Danica McKellar‘s newest holiday movie, Christmas at the Drive-In, premiered November 25 on Great American Family. But what is The Wonder Years alum watching when she’s chilling at home with her family?. McKellar popped by TV Insider’s offices to share what’s on her watch lists, and it’s truly...
