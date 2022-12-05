Following Amanda Rollins’ exit on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, actress Kelli Giddish is opening up about saying goodbye to her 12-year role on the NBC procedural. “There is a finality to it that wasn’t there yesterday,” Giddish told Variety after Rollins’ final episode, “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree,” aired on Thursday, December 8. “So it feels different than it did before I saw it, which I wasn’t expecting! I kind of said my goodbyes on set. I had that closure, I thought. But last night, just so see how many people were watching and all the kind words I got about Rollins and the show, it was really something special.”

