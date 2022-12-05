Read full article on original website
KTVL
Shop fire destroys motorhome, all other items inside
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning on Applegate Road. According to Rural Metro Fire, the motorhome was inside a newly constructed shop, and the fire had already spread to other vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the fire from damaging...
KTVL
Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
KTVL
Medford Fire Department gives out warnings about lithium-ion batteries
MEDFORD — After responding to three Lithium-ion battery fires within the last two months, Medford Fire Department released a statement on how to properly store and keep those batteries for the rest of the year. “It’s a problem really nationwide and because we have seen a few fires in...
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
KTVL
911 outage for AT&T customers in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County officials confirmed AT&T customers are currently experiencing a network service outage impacting 911 calls. Anyone needing 911 services in Jackson County will have to text 911 or call the Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon business line at 541-776-7206 ext. 6. AT&T has not...
KTVL
Families in need get holiday help through food bag donations
PHOENIX, Ore. — Families at the Phoenix-Talent School District are getting a pleasant holiday surprise. On Thursday, UScellular donated over 100 holiday food bags plus pies for families in need. “Phoenix-Talent School District does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help...
KTVL
Mt. Ashland Ski Area officially opens for the season
ASHLAND — Mt. Ashland Ski Area is finally open for the season of snowboarding and skiing after experiencing a slight weather delay. Like every year, on opening day people dressed up in their onesies, and families of all ages hit the slopes. “It's the best, it’s so fun skiing...
KTVL
Studio Roxander presents: The Nutcracker Ballet
Medford, OR — The owners of Studio Roxander Academy of Ballet have been producing their annual Nutcracker Ballet since 2010. Elyse and her husband Rocky moved to Medford from San Francisco to raise their two sons and get away from the fast-paced life of the bay area. But it...
