19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
WHSV
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend. According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on...
Augusta Free Press
Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81
A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
fox5dc.com
Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
WTOP
Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash
A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of […]
Newburg Man Killed In Head-On Crash With Virginia Truck Driver, State Police Say
A 71-year-old driver was killed in Maryland after losing control of his vehicle and striking a truck towing a semi-trailer driven by a Virginia man head-on, state police announced. Charles County resident Judson Edward Lewis, of Newburg, was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 5, after crashing into Nokesville, Virginia resident...
Coroner identifies victim of I-180 crash
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — On Nov. 29, a van carrying nine people was struck by a tractor trailer when it was re-entering the highway from an emergency turnaround near Montoursville. The crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., sent multiple people to area hospitals and claimed the life of one woman. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck E. Kiessling, Jr. identifed the person killed in that crash as 66-year-old Mary Jane Spoonire of Hagerstown, Md. Spoonire, who was a passenger in that vehicle, died on Dec. 3 of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. Both lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time after the crash as crews from Montoursville and Loyalsock Fire Departments, Susquehanna Regional EMS, PA State Police, and Montoursville Police worked to treat and triage patients and clear the roadway.
Metro News
Morgan County sheriff seeks investigation after video released
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A TikTok user released a video over the weekend reportedly showing the arrest of one or more people in Morgan County Saturday after an incident Dec. 3 at the Troubadour Lounge. The video, just over 5 minutes in length, showed a tense exchange among deputies...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
18-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly single-vehicle crash Rockingham County
Virginia State Police have arrested and charged the driver in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of another teen in Rockingham County north of Harrisonburg.
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FireRescue1
Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
