ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested a Chicago police officer on vacation in St. Pete Beach after they said he urinated in an ice machine at a bar. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Jimmy B's Bar in the Beachcomber Hotel, located at 6200 Gulf Blvd.

SAINT PETE BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO