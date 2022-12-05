The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that today the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekday nights – except during inclement weather – starting on Monday, December 12, 2022. The overnight closures, which are expected to last at least two months, are required for installation of enhanced lighting.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO