Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Freeport Road Reopens in Sharpsburg
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the ramp from the northbound Highland Park Bridge to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic. The ramp that carries northbound Highland Park Bridge traffic to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) has reopened to traffic nearly two months earlier than...
Highland Park Bridge Ramp Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection work on the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting. Crews from the Modjeski and Masters, Inc. will conduct inspection activities on the ramps at the southern...
Route 22 Drilling this Week in North Fayette
PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 22 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 22 in both directions between the Oakdale and Hankey Farms interchanges from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day....
Route 30 Ardmore Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Continue in Forest Hills
PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County will continue. Single-lane restrictions will continue on Ardmore Boulevard between Bevington Road and Kenmore Avenue weekdays through early July according to the following schedule:. Eastbound – weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3...
Rachel Carson Bridge to Close on Weekday Nights Starting on December 12
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that today the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekday nights – except during inclement weather – starting on Monday, December 12, 2022. The overnight closures, which are expected to last at least two months, are required for installation of enhanced lighting.
