United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
backroadsnews.com
Hobo camp makes Lawrence top liberal contender
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades- long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves. But despite moving the city toward its long sought aspiration to become a Leftist municipal ascendancy, this new…
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coach of Topeka High School’s basketball team has started a petition to remove fans from Valley Center High School sporting events following an incident tabbed as racist. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons started a Change.org petition to...
Topeka city officials explain reasons behind proposed utility rate increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka added a new staff member, and is launching discussion on potentially raising utility rates. City Manager Steve Wade and Utilities Director Sylvia Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain reasons behind the proposed increases. Both said the city continues to deal with aging infrastructure, as evidenced by the numerous water main breaks people see. They said even major projects undertaken in the late 90s to address ‘red water’ issues and throughout the Complete Streets projects have not been enough to replace all the old pipes that are part of the city’s distribution system.
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
Topeka bar fight puts three people behind bars
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. Initial reports stated about 40 to...
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Lawrence, Turnpike police attempting to capture steer near I-70
The Lawrence Police Department is having some fun on Twitter keeping the public updated on a loose steer near Interstate 70.
Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award
Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence
Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
