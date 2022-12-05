TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka added a new staff member, and is launching discussion on potentially raising utility rates. City Manager Steve Wade and Utilities Director Sylvia Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain reasons behind the proposed increases. Both said the city continues to deal with aging infrastructure, as evidenced by the numerous water main breaks people see. They said even major projects undertaken in the late 90s to address ‘red water’ issues and throughout the Complete Streets projects have not been enough to replace all the old pipes that are part of the city’s distribution system.

