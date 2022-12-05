Read full article on original website
Ocorian internally appoints global funds co-heads
Financial services provider Ocorian has appointed Ben Hill (pictured) and Yegor Lanovenko as co-heads of global funds. In their roles, the two will be responsible for Ocorian’s end-to-end global fund business including the acceleration of its growth strategy, financial performance and talent development. Hill will be responsible for clients,...
Emily Portney named BNY Mellon asset servicing CEO
Emily Portney named BNY Mellon asset servicing CEO. BNY Mellon has appointed Emily Portney as CEO of asset servicing, effective 1 February 2023. Based in New York, she will report to Roman Regelman, CEO of securities services and digital. Heading BNY Mellon’s largest division, Portney will be focused on increasing...
Controlling costs is institutional investor priority, Clearwater finds
Controlling costs is institutional investor priority, Clearwater finds. Recent research from Clearwater Analytics (Clearwater) has found that cost control through improved operational efficiency is the budget priority for 80 per cent of institutional asset owners heading into 2023. The following priority was outright cost, with 60 per cent citing this...
DTCC publishes 2023 risk predictions
Geopolitical risks and trade tensions, inflation and cyber risk will be the primary threats to the financial services ecosystem in 2023, this year’s Systemic Risk Barometer Survey from DTCC has found. The number of respondents naming geopolitical risk and trade tensions as a high-level threat has risen from 49...
Volante releases payment modernisation whitepaper
There are many barriers to businesses’ adoption of new payment systems, according to a recent whitepaper by Volante Technologies. The whitepaper, entitled ‘Effective Preprocessing: the path to faster payments modernisation’ and prepared by Aite Novarica, discusses the challenges of payment modernisation, how these can be mitigated and what financial institution professionals should do going forwards.
Bosonic settles first trade using cross-custodian net settlement
Bosonic settles first trade using cross-custodian net settlement. Decentralised financial market infrastructure business Bosonic has settled a USDC and ETH trade using cross custodian net settlement (CCNS). The trade was executed, cleared and settled atomically between digital asset custodians First Digital and Propine. By using CCNS, custodians can net settle...
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics. Data services company FactSet has partnered with data and analytics company BMLL Technologies (BMLL) to offer order book history and analytics in the cloud. The collaboration is part of Factset’s efforts to provide cloud solutions that help clients modernise...
KfW issues first German digital fixed-income bond
Promotional bank KfW has become the first issuer to launch a digital fixed-income bond as a central register security. The bond has a €20 million volume, a coupon of 2.381 per cent and a term of two years. The legal advisor for the transaction was Hengeler Mueller, with Deutsche...
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
