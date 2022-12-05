ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover

SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
SARTELL, MN
Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
SARTELL, MN
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
FOLEY, MN
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
WAITE PARK, MN
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
DELANO, MN
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business

ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts

SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
SARTELL, MN
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

