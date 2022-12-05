Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecitymenus.com
Spotlight Shines on Two Downtown Villa Rica Businesses This Week
As seen in Villa Rica Main Street’s Weekly Newsletter, Main Street Matters: This week’s Business Spotlight is The Hangar Clothing Company, a clothing consignment store, and Design Floors, two businesses at 106 S. Carroll Road, here in Villa Rica. Both companies are co-owned by Susie and Brian White,...
thecitymenus.com
Salad Express Exits, Smoothies Blending Soon
Smoothie King is planning to open a location in the Ashley Park area. Before Thanksgiving, Salad Express exited their location at the Newnan Festival Shopping Center. The restaurant opened in 2019 and had an additional location in PTC which converted into a CM Chicken. According to Riverwood Properties, Smoothie King...
thecitymenus.com
Venue on Sage Opens in Temple
The city of Temple is welcoming a new business to town! Venue on Sage will celebrate their grand opening and ribbon cutting on December 17. The new venue is located at 315 Sage Street in downtown Temple. This week we spoke to the entire team who told us, “We felt...
thecitymenus.com
King’s Fish and Chicken Opening on Vernon Street
The week before Thanksgiving “coming soon” signage went up at the former Checkers on Vernon Street just west of downtown LaGrange. Our followers on social media lit up our comments under a post we made asking what they would like to see take the place of the former Checkers. Not even a day later, signage appeared and a lease was reported as signed.
Comments / 0