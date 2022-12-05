Read full article on original website
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
A Study Says This Is The Most Fun City In North Carolina
What would you say is the most fun city in North Carolina? It has to be one of the largest right? Well, that is right. But how can you tell for sure? Especially when what people consider fun understandably varies? Maybe you like trying new restaurants, traveling, going to bars and clubs, or playing outdoor sports. Some people like to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Others enjoy riding roller coasters, going to the movies, or playing video games. All are fun for different people! But having fun can be expensive. Our friends at WalletHub report that the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $3,500 on entertainment per year. Somehow I feel like I exceed that.
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
